Update: 10 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 10 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“With students returning to school, it is more important than ever to test for COVID-19,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “We want our kids to be able to be in the classroom and receiving in-person instruction. Testing is the only way to be sure that positive individuals are isolating and recovering at home. This ensures that we can slow down transmission. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus.
“Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community. By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing we can keep these numbers down. Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center continue to closely monitor the transmission rate in McDowell County. McDowell County is clearly determined to beat this virus."
This brings the total number of positives to 744 in McDowell County. There have been 10,631 people tested, 9,550 negative results and 337 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 128 individuals in quarantine, 591 out of quarantine and 25 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Wednesday morning, a total of 37 residents and 28 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, 13 residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 17 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 day, per CDC recommendations. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19, according to the news release.
McDowell County Emergency Services has released a new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data specific to McDowell County. It can be viewed by visiting the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-1.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; today, August 26 from 4-6 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, August 28 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday August 31 from 9-11 a.m.
