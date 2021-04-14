Update: 10 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

A race between variants and vaccines

Over 2.6 million in North Carolina are fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, DHHS reported Wednesday.

That's nearly a quarter of the whole population and over 30% of people age 18 and up.

But with the emergence of variants that spread COVID-19 more easily, Moore said it's important to get more people protected via vaccine from the virus.

"It's sort of a race between the emergence of these variants that can spread more rapidly and the ability to get vaccination out and get more people protected," Moore said.

Moore said that current data shows that the vaccines are still protective against the variants.

Moore said he could not give a specific percentage of the population that would have to be vaccinated to obtain herd immunity — when enough people are immune by vaccination to an infectious disease to make its spread from person to person unlikely, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But he said the number would be high.

He said that solely focusing on herd immunity though, is missing the point.