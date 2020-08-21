Update: 10 more McDowell residents test positive for coronavirus, one additional death

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 10 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials reported one additional death related to COVID-19.
“We are ending this week with the continued downward trend of positive COVID-19 results,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Please stay vigilant and wear a mask when you are out in the community. By wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing we can keep these numbers down. Public Health and the Emergency Operations Center continue to closely monitor the transmission rate in McDowell County. We encourage anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or is having COVID-19 symptoms to please come and get tested. It is our first defense on stopping the spread of the virus. McDowell County is clearly determined to beat this virus. McDowell County continues to be strong! Who are you wearing your mask for?”
This brings the total number of positives to 721 in McDowell County. There have been 10,448 people tested, 9,123 negative results and 604 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 145 individuals in quarantine, 552 out of quarantine and 24 deaths, according to a news release.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab. in McDowell County. As of Friday afternoon, a total of 37 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. Two residents remain hospitalized. Sadly, 12 residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. A total of 16 residents have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing.
"We continue to quarantine all positives for 10 day, per CDC recommendations," reads the latest news release. "It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed. We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives."
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
McDowell County Emergency Services has released a new interactive dashboard for COVID-19 data specific to McDowell County. It can be viewed by visiting the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-1.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 24 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 28 from 9-11 a.m.
