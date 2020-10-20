Update: 10 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 10 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The number of local positive cases has climbed 14.7% since Oct. 6.
“Please do your part, be part of the solution and wear a face covering,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “It is critical to stop transmission in our community. Large gatherings of individuals, without face coverings, continues to be a major source of transmission. This pandemic is far from over and the only way to slow it down is to use all precautions possible. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. If you do test positive for COVID-19, stay at home for the full 10 days in order to not pass the virus to others.”
This brings the total number of positives to 1,138 in McDowell County. There have been 16,378 people tested, 14,970 negative results and 270 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 125 individuals in quarantine, 981 out of quarantine and 32 deaths, according to a news release.
Emergency Services and Public Health continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo: a total of two staff members and two residents have tested positive. All four have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of eight staff members and 21 residents have tested positive. A total of nine residents and seven staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19.
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 14 staff members and one inmate have tested positive
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and two inmates have tested positive
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. It continues to quarantine all positives for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 23 from 9-11 a.m.
