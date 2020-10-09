Two public board meetings set for Monday

The local boards will meet separately on Monday.
The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting Monday at Historic Carson House.
Traditionally, the McDowell County Commissioners hold their regular meeting for October at the historic home and museum. This meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Monday.
First, the commissioners will hold a public hearing about the Lake James ordinance. They will hear an update about COVID-19 from Emergency Management Director William Kehler and an update about the school resource officer program from Sheriff Ricky Buchanan and School Superintendent Mark Garrett. The commissioners will hear a report about the local election from Elections Director Kim Welborn and an update about the property revaluation from Tim Cain and Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie.
Under old business, they will hear updates about the Nebo water system, county facilities, the public shooting range and the new Emergency Services building.
Under new business, the commissioners will talk about the Drexel Heritage property, administrative items and tax matters.
The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.
County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.
After the meeting, the commissioners will have a dinner with the Carson House board of directors.
McDowell County Board of Education
The McDowell County Board of Education will recognize McDowell County’s Principal of the Year, Jill Ward and Beginning Teacher of the Year, Kinsey Jamison.
The meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order, meeting room capacity is limited to25 persons. The meeting will be held via online which the public can access at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
In addition, the board will:
- Hear an update on the Old Fort Project
- Listen to a COVID-19 update
- Approve consent agenda
- Hold a closed session for personnel considerations
For more information, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
