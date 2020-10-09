Two public board meetings set for Monday

The local boards will meet separately on Monday.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting Monday at Historic Carson House.

Traditionally, the McDowell County Commissioners hold their regular meeting for October at the historic home and museum. This meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Monday.

First, the commissioners will hold a public hearing about the Lake James ordinance. They will hear an update about COVID-19 from Emergency Management Director William Kehler and an update about the school resource officer program from Sheriff Ricky Buchanan and School Superintendent Mark Garrett. The commissioners will hear a report about the local election from Elections Director Kim Welborn and an update about the property revaluation from Tim Cain and Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie.

Under old business, they will hear updates about the Nebo water system, county facilities, the public shooting range and the new Emergency Services building.

Under new business, the commissioners will talk about the Drexel Heritage property, administrative items and tax matters.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.