Trials in McDowell set for later this month cancelled due to COVID

Due to the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in McDowell County, the upcoming trial term set for Monday, Jan. 25 is cancelled.

The judicial officials for the county, Superior Court Judge Tommy Davis, District Attorney Ted Bell and Clerk of Court Melissa Adams believe this is the most prudent action to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the public, according to a news release.

“A significant number of people in our jury pools tend to be in the age group that are at a higher risk of medical complications from the virus,” said Bell. “In light of the county’s current spike in cases it just is not a good idea to require those people to be in close contact in the courthouse for multiple days at a time.”

In December, the first jury trial began since March when the North Carolina Chief Justice prohibited trials in response to the virus. Between the second and third day of the trial, a juror reported she had had a direct exposure to someone with the virus. As a result, the jury had to be excused and the court declared a mistrial, which means the whole trial will have to be redone from the beginning with a new jury at a future term of court, according to the news release.