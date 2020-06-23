Report: Marion woman charged with obstructing justice in shooting case

Authorities said Tuesday a Marion woman has been charged for helping a shooting suspect flee the scene of the crime.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffany Dawn Milam, 29, address listed as Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion, with obstructing justice.
At 5:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, sheriff’s deputies and Marion police officers responded to U.S. 70 East in Nebo in reference to a dispute with shots fired.
An investigation revealed that the shooting suspect, 27-year-old Jacob Ballard Hensley, of Nebo, and the victim, 30-year-old Timothy Ray Noblitt, of Marion, got into an argument at a residence on U.S. 70 East, at which time Hensley shot Noblitt in the left ankle with a handgun.
Hensley fled on foot, and a manhunt ensued. He was captured in Burke County about five hours later.
Milam assisted Hensley in fleeing and was not truthful with officers about the incident, authorities said. Watson previously charged Hensley with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Milam got a $15,000 bond.