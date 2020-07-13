Report: Marion man found with stolen shotgun

A Marion man is accused of stealing a shotgun.
Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Lee Davis, 31, address listed as Old Linville Road in Marion, with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
It was reported on Saturday, Feb. 29 that someone broke into a house on Old Linville Road and stole a shotgun and ammunition.
Davis was arrested in a separate case for possession of a firearm by a felon. The firearm he was in possession of was the one stolen from the victim.
The shotgun was recovered.
Davis got a written promise to appear in court.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!