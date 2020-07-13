Report: Marion man found with stolen shotgun
0 comments
top story

Report: Marion man found with stolen shotgun

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

A Marion man is accused of stealing a shotgun.

Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Lee Davis, 31, address listed as Old Linville Road in Marion, with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

It was reported on Saturday, Feb. 29 that someone broke into a house on Old Linville Road and stole a shotgun and ammunition.

Davis was arrested in a separate case for possession of a firearm by a felon. The firearm he was in possession of was the one stolen from the victim.

The shotgun was recovered.

Davis got a written promise to appear in court.

14 Joseph Lee Davis.jpg

Davis

 SUBMITTED
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics