Report: Man tries to flee from McDowell deputies at checkpoint
An Asheville man faces charges after an incident at traffic checkpoint in McDowell.

Deputy Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Danny Lee Jones, 57, address listed as Asheville, with resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and reckless driving.

On the evening of Thursday, July 16, sheriff’s deputies and Marion police officers were conducting a license checkpoint at the intersection of U.S. 70 West and Lake Tahoma Road, when Jones drove up in a 1994 Dodge work van.

Jones was driving without a license and became irate at Lambert when the deputy told Jones to pull off the side of the road. Jones then accelerated at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting Lambert, but was stopped a short distance ahead.

Jones got a $5,000 bond.

Jones

