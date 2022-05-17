Trash Trout on duty: Sponsors join forces to put pollution-control device in Old Fort's Mill Creek

There’s a different kind of trout in Mill Creek these days, but don’t try and catch it.

The Lake James Environmental Association and Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation have joined forces with some local sponsors to place a Trash Trout in the Old Fort creek.

The Trash Trout is a passive, trash-collecting device that helps remove plastic and other litter from waterways, according to a release from the association.

The trout is already doing its job, but the official reveal is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hillman Beer in Old Fort. Hillman, along with Kitsbow and the G5 Trail Collective, are sponsoring the endeavor. The event is open to the public. The device has been installed just upstream from Hillman.

“We are very lucky and thankful to have Hillman Beer, Kitsbow, and G5 Trail Collective as sponsors of the Trash Trout,” said Sophie McCarthy, the LJEA’s Executive Director. “The work that they are doing to encourage responsible and environmentally friendly recreation, as well as protect and provide access to public spaces, is invaluable in the community, and McDowell County is lucky to have them.”

The release said the installation is part of a statewide initiative in collaboration with Asheville GreenWorks and Waterkeepers Carolina, as well as the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.

“We are very excited to see the Trash Trout in action and grateful for our ongoing partnership with Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation,” said McCarthy.

“Also, we'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge and thank Jeff Parker and Mill Creek Properties, whose property Mill Creek runs through and who has given us the opportunity to place the Trash Trout in its current location,” McCarthy added.

The Trash Trout, many of which are already in use in rivers and streams across western North Carolina, are positioned with wide arms pointing upstream which serve to funnel garbage into a collection area. The trout works like a seine, collecting debris, especially plastic, that floats downstream. The idea is to catch plastic before it can break down into harmful and pervasive microplastics.

McCarthy said the Trout typically needs to be cleaned out after rain events, and the devices are maintained and cleaned by volunteers coordinated by a site captain.

“The trash is sorted and categorized and that data is used for research and education,” she said. “We also want to stress that, beyond the value of trash collection, these devices are an important educational tool to highlight plastic pollution and its effects on water quality and to encourage people to dispose of their waste properly.”

The portion of Mill Creek that runs past Hillman – which features a deck with dining tables that overlook the creek – and through downtown Old Fort is part of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission’s wildly popular delayed harvest trout fishery. The section stretches from the I-40 bride to the US 70 bridge. Between Oct. 1 and June 3, the stream is designated for catch-and-release fishing only, and only single-hook lures are allowed. No bait of any kind is permitted.

Starting June 4, general regulations apply: seven fish per day, no bait restrictions. The first six fishing hours of June 4, from 6 a.m. to noon, are set aside for youth anglers under 18.