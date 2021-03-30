Toonez seeks to provide a destination steakhouse and tavern in Marion

Toonez covers close to 4,000 square feet inside the Miller Complex. The interior can seat 174 and the outdoor patio can seat 93. There is a separate banquet room which can seat 60 and it has a large wooden door which allows for privacy during meetings and special events.

As for the schedule, the restaurant is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays for dinner only. It is open for lunch and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays and the Sunday brunch starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“Those are our hours now,” said Regina said. “It depends on what the people in Marion want. We want to accommodate as much as we possibly can.”

Many people may wonder what Toonez means. Regina said it is a word that was coined by a friend of the family.