Toonez seeks to provide a destination steakhouse and tavern in Marion

For years, many local residents have said that Marion needs a first-class steakhouse where customers could enjoy a quality meal and drinks in a nice atmosphere.
Last week, Toonez Chophouse started serving steaks, pork chops and chicken in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex. Marion’s newest steakhouse seeks to offer a place for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch without having to drive to nearby cities.
Toonez (pronounced like "Toonies") Chophouse is owned and operated by Regina Fortune and her husband Carey, their sons Chris and Logan, and Chris’ wife Christy. This is a family business where everyone has a part to play.
Regina has worked in restaurants before but this is the first one she has owned and operated. When she and her family were thinking of opening an eatery in Marion, they asked around to find out what people here wanted.
“Everyone resoundingly said a steakhouse, a nice place for a dinner without having to go to Asheville or Hickory,” she said to The McDowell News.
Toonez has 10 employees and Regina expects to add more workers in the near future.
Marion has had upscale eateries before like the Crossbow International and Little Siena Italian Restaurant, both of which offered first-class evening dining and a place for meetings and special events. Regina said she remembers Little Siena and was sad to see it close.
Now, the Fortune family is seeking to offer something similar with Toonez Chophouse. They spoke with Miller Complex representatives, who were looking for just such a restaurant in the massive building.
Toonez Chophouse had its soft opening last week. It is beside the Marion Wing Factory and has a section that fronts along West Henderson Street.
The menu for Toonez specializes in steaks, pork chops and chicken. There are appetizers like ham fries, pickle fries and a big pretzel. Entrees include ribeye and sirloin steaks, bone-in chops, and boneless chicken breasts. There are burgers, both beef and veggie. Some of the sides are potatoes, mac and cheese, veggie options and different salads. For dessert, you can order New York-style cheesecake or baklava cheesecake.
Regina said she makes all of the salad dressings, sauces and breads and nothing comes out of the freezer.
“It just tastes better,” she said. “It is important for us to maintain the integrity of our products.”
Toonez has a Sunday brunch with a menu consisting of chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, biscuits and gravy and a brunch burger.
When they get the permits, the Fortune family will have a full bar at Toonez Chophouse. It will have two hard ciders and six craft beers on tap, as well as an extensive wine selection. You will be able to order a variety of mixed drinks including martinis and cocktails.
Toonez covers close to 4,000 square feet inside the Miller Complex. The interior can seat 174 and the outdoor patio can seat 93. There is a separate banquet room which can seat 60 and it has a large wooden door which allows for privacy during meetings and special events.
As for the schedule, the restaurant is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays for dinner only. It is open for lunch and dinner on Fridays and Saturdays and the Sunday brunch starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“Those are our hours now,” said Regina said. “It depends on what the people in Marion want. We want to accommodate as much as we possibly can.”
Many people may wonder what Toonez means. Regina said it is a word that was coined by a friend of the family.
“What is a Toonez?” reads the eatery’s Facebook page. “It is a slightly dirty, dry gin martini with three olives. It is the place where friends and family gather for good food and good times. It is the time of day when work is done and that five o’clock cocktail hits the proverbial spot. It is the state of mind where you can leave your cares behind and just relax. This word was coined by Carey and Regina’s dear friend to encompass this experience. In honor and remembrance of him, they have had a ‘toonez’ in their homes throughout their travels. Toonez Chophouse brings the experience home to beautiful, downtown Marion NC.”