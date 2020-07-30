Thursday update: One additional McDowell resident dies of COVID-19, 21 more test positive

The total number of COVID-19 cases increased by double digits again on Thursday and health official said another person has died.
The McDowell County Health Department said 21 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The additional death reported Thursday brought the local total to 11.
“We continue to see outbreaks, from COVID-19, in private gatherings where masks and social distancing guidelines were not followed,” said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell. “The positive results are showing up all over the community which continues to be a concern. Please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid mass gatherings."
That brought the total number of positives to 484 in McDowell County. There have been 7,926 people tested, 6,851 negative results and 591 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 178 individuals in quarantine, 295 out of quarantine and 11 deaths.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continue to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab in McDowell County, according to a news release.
As of Thursday afternoon, a total of 27 residents and 19 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member remains hospitalized.
Six residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19.
The Health Department is working to trace all contacts of positives to offer testing. We continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days.
At the state level as of noon Thursday, there were 120,194 lab-confirmed cases and 1,239 people hospitalized.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 31 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 3 from 9-11 a.m.
