Thursday is Broadband Day in McDowell County, Marion, Old Fort

Thursday, April 1, is officially being proclaimed as Broadband Day in McDowell County, the city of Marion and the town of Old Fort.
And officials from all three local governments are urging McDowell residents to take a broadband Internet survey with the goal of expanding this vital service in our community.
McDowell County officials are issuing a proclamation for Thursday, April 1, as Broadband Day. There will also be a podcast of Commissioner Chairman Tony Brown reading this on the county’s website on that day.
A portion of the county’s proclamation reads: “… whereas, all residents, businesses, and institutions need high-speed broadband services where they work, live, learn, and play; and whereas, high-speed broadband enables work-from-home and remote workers, enhances business efficiencies, drives job creation throughout the region, and connects customers and partners worldwide to goods and services; and whereas, high-speed broadband benefits the development of industry, new businesses and economic opportunities; and whereas, high-speed broadband greatly expands the ability of residents to access medical, behavioral, oral health services, and the capacity of public health officials to monitor and respond to health threats such as COVID-19 and other diseases; and whereas, high-speed broadband enables greater civic participation and brings communities together …”
City of Marion officials are issuing a similar proclamation.
Mayor Steve Little recently showed the city’s support for broadband expansion through a proclamation encouraging citizens to take part in the North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Survey.
The proclamation by Little was signed on Friday, March 12, leading up to McDowell County’s first Broadband Day on April 1. This day is designed to raise awareness on the issue of limited broadband access and availability in the area, according to a news release.
The proclamation notes the importance broadband Internet plays in today’s world. It specifically names the economic and educational reasons why broadband Internet is essential to all people in McDowell County no matter where they live.
The North Carolina Broadband Infrastructure Office, with the Friday Institute at N.C. State University, is conducting a five-minute survey to gather data on Internet connectivity for North Carolina households and businesses. The data will be used to inform research, policy and funding recommendations to assist communities where internet access is inadequate, according to the Website for the survey.
Individuals interested in taking part in the North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Survey can click on this link: https://ncsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cBEBegH1gCABRKl?inst=bio&source=web.
Mayor Little’s proclamation is as follows:
“Whereas, closing the digital divide is important and provides long-term community benefits that include the ability to fully engage in the digital economy, access existing and emerging services, expand economic opportunities, and bridge the economic divide; and whereas, the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for available, reliable, and affordable broadband services in all communities; and whereas, broadband should describe Internet services that are high speed, reliable and affordable to our residents; and whereas, high-speed broadband Internet should be considered a utility, because it empowers city of Marion and McDowell County residents and businesses to further their economic footprint; and whereas, all residents, businesses, and institutions need high-speed broadband services where they work, live, learn, and play; and whereas, high-speed broadband greatly expands the ability of residents to access medical, behavioral, oral health services, and the capacity of public health officials to monitor and respond to health threats such as COVID-19 and other diseases; and whereas, high-speed broadband enables greater civic participation and brings communities together, helps improve public safety, and makes our transportation systems more resilient and efficient.
“Now therefore, I, Stephen R. Little, mayor, of the city of Marion, do hereby encourage every citizen in the city of Marion and McDowell County to take part in the North Carolina Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Survey before April 1, so that data from this survey can positively impact rural broadband expansion in the city of Marion and McDowell County.”