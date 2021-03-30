Thursday is Broadband Day in McDowell County, Marion, Old Fort

“Whereas, closing the digital divide is important and provides long-term community benefits that include the ability to fully engage in the digital economy, access existing and emerging services, expand economic opportunities, and bridge the economic divide; and whereas, the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for available, reliable, and affordable broadband services in all communities; and whereas, broadband should describe Internet services that are high speed, reliable and affordable to our residents; and whereas, high-speed broadband Internet should be considered a utility, because it empowers city of Marion and McDowell County residents and businesses to further their economic footprint; and whereas, all residents, businesses, and institutions need high-speed broadband services where they work, live, learn, and play; and whereas, high-speed broadband greatly expands the ability of residents to access medical, behavioral, oral health services, and the capacity of public health officials to monitor and respond to health threats such as COVID-19 and other diseases; and whereas, high-speed broadband enables greater civic participation and brings communities together, helps improve public safety, and makes our transportation systems more resilient and efficient.