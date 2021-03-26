Three more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that three additional McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,870 positive cases. There have been 42,025 tests conducted, 37,091 negative results and 64 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 35 individuals in quarantine, 4,758 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.7%, according to a news release.
The latest report also shows how the number of people testing positive in McDowell is going down. On Friday, March 19, McDowell reported a total of 4,851. That means just 19 more people tested positive in one week.
COVID-19 transmission continues throughout our county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.
McDowell County is making significant progress in vaccinating citizens who want a COVID-19 vaccine. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older, frontline essential workers, and adults at higher risk for exposure and adults at increased risk of severe illness can make their appointment by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McDowell County Vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 10,249
• Second doses: 6,802
• Total doses administered: 17,051
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, March 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.