Three finalists named for McDowell Technical Community College presidency

The Board of Trustees of McDowell Technical Community College named three finalists Friday for the position of college president.

These candidates were selected from a pool of 66 individuals who applied for the position following the resignation of the college’s former president, John Gossett, earlier this year. Gossett became president of Asheville-Buncombe Technical College in July.

The finalists are S. Vinson Burdette of Anderson, S.C.; Debra S. Holley of Providence; and Brian S. Merritt of Sanford. Each of the finalists are currently serving or most recently served as vice-presidents of community colleges in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Each of them has taught and held administrative posts in higher education, primarily at the community college level, for at least 16 years each, according to a news release.

All three of the finalists have received preliminary approval by the N.C. State Board of Community Colleges.

“We are impressed with the caliber of candidates who applied to become our next president,” said MTCC Board of Trustees Chairman Gary Stroud, “and we are excited for our faculty, staff and community to get to meet and learn more about these candidates as the board continues to interview and vet these individuals.”