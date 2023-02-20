East McDowell Middle School is putting together a great night of family entertainment all done for a great cause.

"The Trojans Stars," a school variety show, will take place Friday, Feb. 24, at the East McDowell Auditorium starting at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public and will include numerous variety acts performed by both students and staff members of East McDowell Middle School. Along with a good evening of entertainment, the school hopes to raise some money for its library.

East McDowell’s library — and the school as a whole — is one of the oldest standing buildings in the county school system and is in need of some modifications. The plan is for next Friday’s show to be the starting point for some projects that the Media Center has in mind to help enhance the student experience inside the school.

“We are looking forward to having this show as a fundraiser so we can do some things to help improve our library for the students here at the school,” said East McDowell Technology Media Coordinator Jennifer Franklin. “The goal is to get started on some projects within the library to give it a facelift. We are hoping to provide a good night of fun and entertainment for a good cause to help our students.”

Some of the proceeds will also be shared with the music department at East McDowell Middle.

Along with the live entertainment, there will be concession sales and several raffle items will be available for spectators, as well. Items in the raffle include fire pit baskets, chocolate baskets, a cozy basket, kitchen baskets and a gift card basket. All sales from those items will also be included in the library fundraiser.

Admission to the event is $7 at the door and $5 for prepaid tickets that can be purchased either at the East McDowell Middle School front office or directly from students at the school. For more information, call 828-652-7711.