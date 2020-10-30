The Red Hot Grocery Getter: Rat rod with a purpose

Note: The McDowell News is featuring a weekly series highlighting some of the county's custom and/or classic vehicles. If you'd like to see your car featured (for free, of course) contact Marty Queen at dqueen@mcdowellnews.com or 559-4053.

Name: Teresa McCurry and Chris Bivins

Community where you live: Marion

Make and Model: 1955 Chevrolet 210 sedan

When and how did you acquire the car?

Chris and I went to the 2016 Pigeon Forge Rod Run and one of the first cars that caught my eye was the "Grocery Getter.”

It was love at first sight. We spent the weekend at the rod run and several times I saw this car cruising up and down the strip, and every time, I said I want that car and Chris would just laugh at me. I said if that car is ever for sale, I am getting it.

In 2017, we returned to the spring rod run and the first thing I saw was the Grocery Getter, and it was for sale. All weekend I watched it go up and down the strip and every time, I said I really want that car and Chris just looked over and said I know, I know.