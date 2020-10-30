The Red Hot Grocery Getter: Rat rod with a purpose

Note: The McDowell News is featuring a weekly series highlighting some of the county's custom and/or classic vehicles. If you'd like to see your car featured (for free, of course) contact Marty Queen at dqueen@mcdowellnews.com or 559-4053.
Name: Teresa McCurry and Chris Bivins
Community where you live: Marion
Make and Model: 1955 Chevrolet 210 sedan
When and how did you acquire the car?
Chris and I went to the 2016 Pigeon Forge Rod Run and one of the first cars that caught my eye was the "Grocery Getter.”
It was love at first sight. We spent the weekend at the rod run and several times I saw this car cruising up and down the strip, and every time, I said I want that car and Chris would just laugh at me. I said if that car is ever for sale, I am getting it.
In 2017, we returned to the spring rod run and the first thing I saw was the Grocery Getter, and it was for sale. All weekend I watched it go up and down the strip and every time, I said I really want that car and Chris just looked over and said I know, I know.
We returned home and about a month later, it was almost Mother's Day and Chris asked me what I wanted and I said instantly, "the Grocery Getter." I was kidding, not thinking he would get it for me. He said we have no way of getting in touch with the owner. I jerked out my phone and said I do. I had pictures with the phone number on the windshield.
Chris texted the man in Crossville, Tenn., and bought it for me over a text message. The gentleman brought it to Asheville, and that night we finally got the Grocery Getter.
The details:
It has a 350 Chevy small block with a Holley Sniper EFI, Turbo 350 Transmission, disc brake conversion, and we clear-coated the paint and "rust" to preserve the patina. Blue Ridge Motors and Derek's Muffler have done amazing work on our Grocery Getter.
Do you have a fun or interesting story about the vehicle?
The Grocery Getter has won numerous awards since we purchased her, including Top Three Rat Rod two years in a row at the Summer’s End Auto Fest. She also won Kid’s Choice award and The Memorial Day Best Rat Rod. The Grocery Getter is part of the Five Lane Cruisers Car Club.
What do you love about it?
The thing we love the most is the smiles it brings to people’s faces. Kids love it because when they walk up we let them jump right in for pictures or just to sit and look. We never worry about it getting a scratch or dent.
