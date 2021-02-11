The face of food access in McDowell: Foothills Food Hub spotlights its volunteers

What has surprised you most about working with the Hub to address hunger in McDowell County?

At the beginning of 2020, there were about 150 boxes packed per week, but after COVID and the economic downturn, this number grew to 1,000 boxes a week. The need is real!

What is one thing you wish more people knew about Foothills Food Hub?

There are still many opportunities for volunteers at the Hub. Also, the food that is distributed is a physical box that contains a good mixture of foods. There are also refrigerated and frozen foods such as meats, fresh produce, bakery items that are donated by local groceries and farmers.

Why is supporting the Foothills Food Hub to address hunger in McDowell County important to you?

The MTA recognizes that hunger is a problem in the county and our group feels a sense of accomplishment when packing boxes.

When your friends/family find out that you volunteer, what do they say or ask?

Most everyone that knows about the MTA effort recognizes what a great service our group provides for the community