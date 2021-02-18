The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights volunteer Crystal Ledbetter

What's your personal philosophy on how communities can work together to address hunger?

First, as a whole, communities need to take the stance that access to healthy, nutritious food is a right that all citizens should have. Then, I think there are many layers to addressing hunger in communities. You need personal one-on-one connections, creating a safe space, meeting individuals with a smiling face and showing dignity when they need supplemental food assistance. We need to change the preconceived idea that those seeking food assistance are a certain socioeconomic group. We need individuals, community groups, educational institutions, religious groups, corporations and government agencies all working cohesively on a common goal of food access for all.

When your friends/family find out that you volunteer, what do they say or ask?

What exactly do you do? How often do you volunteer? Is it hard work?

Tell us about someone or something that influenced your decision to work with the Food Hub.

I was taught that if you have either time or means to help another person you should. Especially when someone is most vulnerable because you may need the same support one day.