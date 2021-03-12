The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights Lyn Watson

Over the past 12 months, Foothills Food Hub faced an unprecedented challenge: supporting the growing food needs of a county under pandemic lockdown.
Through community partnerships, donations, and countless volunteer hours, the Food Hub distributed close to 1 ½ million pounds of food to those in need. Volunteer efforts helped feed more than 35,000 households (or nearly 150,000 individuals served since the Food Hub started recording numbers in April 2020). As a part of our #LoveTheHub campaign, the Foothills Food Hub would like to recognize some of the amazing teams, groups, and individuals that supported the hub through volunteer work in a Volunteer Spotlight.
Volunteer Spotlight: Lyn Watson
Introduce yourself.
Lyn Watson from Nebo, NC.
How did you first get involved with the Foothills Food Hub?
I stopped by a distribution location at St. John AME church in June or July to see what they needed, how they collected donations, etc. I had some household supplies that I offered for donation and received lots of info in return. Later that week, I signed up for my first shift at the Food Hub. Seven months later, I'm still there!
What is your first memory or most memorable experience volunteering for the Foothills Food Hub?
Learning that the number of boxes distributed weekly has doubled in my time there: 700 to 1,400 boxes is humbling and a stark reminder of the need that exists in our community. Those of us who are regular volunteers at the Food Hub have certainly improved our efficiency and production. The McDowell Trails Association donated three carts and they have made a world of difference; I am so grateful for them. I've met many other residents and heard of groups that I might never have learned about without this volunteer opportunity. Even in pandemic isolation, I feel more connected with my local community than ever before, thanks to my involvement with the Food Hub. As a relatively recent transplant to this area, I am especially grateful to connect, meet and participate in community activities and the Food Hub has provided me with the fellowship, accomplishment and connection I value.
What has surprised you most about working with the Hub to address hunger in McDowell County?
The sheer volume of food that we distribute -- how pallets are full on Monday and depleted on Saturday. But that means that the food is getting into the homes of those who need it, which is the goal. I am always impressed with the hands on participation of all the staff. No job is too big or too small for them to tackle; their shifts are long and hard but they are always working. It's clear that this is more than just a job to every staff member.
What do you find to be most challenging about addressing hunger in McDowell County?
The depth and breadth of need in our county. I was not particularly mindful of food insecurity prior to COVID, but I am far more aware now, thanks to my participation.
What is one thing you wish more people knew about Foothills Food Hub?
It is easy to volunteer and find a way to participate on an individual basis. I mainly pack boxes at the Food Hub, but I have seen distribution and do grocery store pick up as needed. There is a way for everyone to safely participate.
Why is supporting Foothills Food Hub to address hunger in McDowell County important to you?
There are many problems in the world that I cannot fix, but I can have a positive impact locally that contributes to the greater good. To me, that is the meaning of being part of community -- contributing to the greater good. The Food Hub has provided me a very tangible way to contribute and impact our community in a positive way.
What's your personal philosophy on how communities can work together to address hunger?
Jimmy Carter said, “We know that a peaceful world cannot long exist, one-third rich and two-thirds hungry.” I am not going to debate or worry about the one-third rich; instead I can work on the two-thirds hungry in my own community. Somehow, we have to get surplus food on the tables of those who need it so that everyone, especially children and the elderly, are fed. As a mother and a daughter, children and the elderly are my soft spots; I like to think every box will provide a smile and sustenance to someone who reminds me of my own children or my mother.
Tell us about someone or something that influenced your decision to work with the Food Hub.
With current COVID concerns, most ask about safety. I always stress the unwavering commitment to masks and the inherent social distancing in the warehouse setting. Everyone works together, but it is a setting and process that provides spacing.
I drove by the St. John's AME Church numerous times, noticing the signs advertising the distribution day/time. I finally pulled into the parking lot one day and wrote down the details. I stopped by the following week with a box of random supplies to donate -- wipes, paper towels, etc. I didn't know the who and what of the distribution, so I offered my box and asked many questions. The volunteers answered all my questions, showed me the boxes being distributed, which were impressive, with thought given to breakfasts, lunches and dinners. I watched for a while and decided to give a shift a try. I learned a lot that first shift and decided to come back again, and again. The staff is welcoming and focused; the other volunteers are dedicated and friendly. There is no pretension, need to impress or judgement. Everyone who comes in is welcome and put to work towards the common cause and every single time I leave, I am thanked by the staff for volunteering.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't volunteering with us? What gives you joy outside of volunteer and community work?
I am fortunate to live on the lake and enjoy all that it offers. I have a wonderful group of friends and family, here and afar. I love to travel, cook, read, and learn. My children, siblings and family don't live close by, but we stay in touch and will spend more time together when the pandemic permits.
Do you have any goals, aspirations, or suggestions for the Foothills Food Hub as we work to continue addressing food issues in McDowell County?
I would like to learn more about the organization and will look into attending meetings when things are back to normal. I don't know what I might suggest, but I would like to better understand what else is being done to address food issues and other social concerns in McDowell County.
Do you have any advice for someone that's thinking about or is interested in signing up to volunteer?
Give it a try. Or, as Nike says, "Just do it." I'm quite sure that if you come once, you'll come again and we will be so glad to have you.