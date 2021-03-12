The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights Lyn Watson

I drove by the St. John's AME Church numerous times, noticing the signs advertising the distribution day/time. I finally pulled into the parking lot one day and wrote down the details. I stopped by the following week with a box of random supplies to donate -- wipes, paper towels, etc. I didn't know the who and what of the distribution, so I offered my box and asked many questions. The volunteers answered all my questions, showed me the boxes being distributed, which were impressive, with thought given to breakfasts, lunches and dinners. I watched for a while and decided to give a shift a try. I learned a lot that first shift and decided to come back again, and again. The staff is welcoming and focused; the other volunteers are dedicated and friendly. There is no pretension, need to impress or judgement. Everyone who comes in is welcome and put to work towards the common cause and every single time I leave, I am thanked by the staff for volunteering.