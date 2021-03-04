The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights John and Nancy Connelly

Over the past 12 months, Foothills Food Hub faced an unprecedented challenge: supporting the growing food needs of a county under pandemic lockdown.
Through community partnerships, donations, and countless volunteer hours, the Food Hub distributed close to 1 ½ million pounds of food to those in need. Volunteer efforts helped feed more than 35,000 households (or nearly 150,000 individuals served since the Food Hub started recording numbers in April 2020). As a part of our #LoveTheHub campaign, the Foothills Food Hub would like to recognize some of the amazing teams, groups, and individuals that supported the hub through volunteer work in a Volunteer Spotlight.
Volunteer Spotlight: John and Nancy Connelly, volunteers at the Nebo and Baldwin Avenue food distributions.
Introduce yourself.
John Connelly, retired from Galey and Lord; Nancy Connelly, retired McDowell County Schools teacher.
How did you first get involved with the Foothills Food Hub?
We have friends that were filling boxes at the Food Hub, and they told us about the organization. We decided to just go to the food distribution in East Marion (900 Baldwin Ave.) since Nancy had taught in this community.
What is your first memory or most memorable experience volunteering for the Foothills Food Hub?
We were overwhelmed at the number of people that came to the distribution site! Also, it was surprising the amount of effort it takes to unload the food boxes, and bagging fresh vegetables, bread, dairy and meat.
What has surprised you most about working with the Hub to address hunger in McDowell County?
It is amazing the amount of food that comes into the hub from various places. Hundreds of boxes are filled daily. Then those boxes are loaded on the trucks, and delivered to the distribution sites. It takes a lot of work by Food Hub staff and volunteers to make this all possible.
What do you find to be most challenging about addressing hunger in McDowell County?
Getting the word out that hunger is a huge issue in our county especially during this pandemic. We knew that homelessness was a problem in McDowell County, but we’re surprised that it is such a significant issue here in our small county. Homelessness and the food insecurity that arising from homelessness are very challenging concerns that continue through the pandemic.
What is one thing you wish more people knew about Foothills Food Hub?
The Food Hub could always use more volunteers.
Why is supporting Foothills Food Hub to address hunger in McDowell County important to you?
It’s just one more way to help others.
What’s your personal philosophy on how communities can work together to address hunger?
We feel that the Foothills Food Hub employees are doing a great job working with the communities to take care of the hunger needs of the people of our county. There is always room for more input/volunteers from the communities. Each community needs to address their specific concerns.
Tell us about someone or something that influenced your decision to work with the Food Hub.
Our friends with the McDowell Trails Association actually influenced our decision on helping out a local organization.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren’t volunteering with us? What gives you joy outside of volunteer and community work?
We enjoy hiking, biking, and gardening. During warm weather we spend a lot of time on our pontoon boat on Lake James. We also enjoy taking our camper to Myrtle Beach.
Do you have any advice for someone that’s thinking about or is interested in signing up to volunteer?
It’s very rewarding. Through the Foothills Food Hub and distribution sites, we’ve met some great people and made some great new friends.