The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights John and Nancy Connelly

We were overwhelmed at the number of people that came to the distribution site! Also, it was surprising the amount of effort it takes to unload the food boxes, and bagging fresh vegetables, bread, dairy and meat.

What has surprised you most about working with the Hub to address hunger in McDowell County?

It is amazing the amount of food that comes into the hub from various places. Hundreds of boxes are filled daily. Then those boxes are loaded on the trucks, and delivered to the distribution sites. It takes a lot of work by Food Hub staff and volunteers to make this all possible.

What do you find to be most challenging about addressing hunger in McDowell County?

Getting the word out that hunger is a huge issue in our county especially during this pandemic. We knew that homelessness was a problem in McDowell County, but we’re surprised that it is such a significant issue here in our small county. Homelessness and the food insecurity that arising from homelessness are very challenging concerns that continue through the pandemic.

What is one thing you wish more people knew about Foothills Food Hub?

The Food Hub could always use more volunteers.