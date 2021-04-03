The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights four friends

Over the past 12 months, Foothills Food Hub faced an unprecedented challenge: supporting the growing food needs of a county under pandemic lockdown.
Through community partnerships, donations, and countless volunteer hours, the Food Hub distributed close to 1 ½ million pounds of food to those in need. Volunteer efforts helped feed more than 35,000 households (or nearly 150,000 individuals served since the Food Hub started recording numbers in April 2020). As a part of our #LoveTheHub campaign, the Foothills Food Hub would like to recognize some of the amazing teams, groups, and individuals that supported the hub through volunteer work in a Volunteer Spotlight.
Volunteer Spotlight: Vicki Burton and friends, Chris Simolke, Elizabeth Gibbs and Mott Buff. A reliable team of good friends and volunteers to the Hub. With a strong sense of community and service, these folks have devoted many mornings and weekends to #FeedingMcDowell.
Introduce yourself
Vicki Burton, Chris Simolke, Elizabeth Gibbs and Mott Buff.
How did you first get involved with the Foothills Food Hub?
Vicki: Emily Roberts! We go to the same church as Emily and learned about the Food Hub from her.
What is your first memory or most memorable experience volunteering for the Foothills Food Hub?
Seeing how hard the volunteers work.
What has surprised you most about working with the Hub to address hunger in McDowell County?
The number of people in our county who benefit from Foothills Food Hub.
I have met so many people volunteering that I didn’t know before - people who are new to the area as well as folks who have lived in McDowell their whole lives.
What do you find to be most challenging about addressing hunger in McDowell County?
Getting the word out to people in need as to where the distribution points are. There are multiple opportunities and resources if you are in need of food, and Foothills Food Hub can help. You can look up all the distribution points on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/) or on their Website.
What is one thing you wish more people knew about Foothills Food Hub?
Anyone can help: make boxes, pack boxes, sort food items, pick-up donations. The Food Hub has strictly followed COVID precautions, so we feel safe volunteering and hope that our experience will inspire others to volunteer as well.
Why is supporting Foothills Food Hub to address hunger in McDowell County important to you?
Food is a basic need and no one should go hungry.
What's your personal philosophy on how communities can work together to address hunger?
If everyone pitches in with different strengths so much can be accomplished.
When your friends/family find out that you volunteer, what do they say or ask?
Friends and family have felt that it is a very worthwhile way to help. They are also pleased to learn about how active our food hub is.
Tell us about someone or something that influenced your decision to work with the Food Hub.
(Smolke, Gibbs, Buff) - Vicki got involved and shared with us this opportunity. When everything shut down in March, it was easy to feel helpless. Volunteering was a way to do something to counteract the negative impact of the virus.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't volunteering with us? What gives you joy outside of volunteer and community work?
Exercising, cooking, eating, spending time with friends and family.
Do you have any goals, aspirations, or suggestions for the Foothills Food Hub as we work to continue addressing food issues in McDowell County?
We hope that Foothills Food Hub will be able to reach anyone who needs assistance with food needs. One goal would be to get and maintain adequate funding, donations and volunteers.
Do you have any advice for someone that's thinking about or is interested in signing up to volunteer?
The organization (Foothills Food Hub) is excellent. There is always something to be done. You can spend as little or as much time as you have. COVID protocols are in place and observed by all volunteers and staff. All help is greatly appreciated.