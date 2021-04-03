The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights four friends

Seeing how hard the volunteers work.

What has surprised you most about working with the Hub to address hunger in McDowell County?

The number of people in our county who benefit from Foothills Food Hub.

I have met so many people volunteering that I didn’t know before - people who are new to the area as well as folks who have lived in McDowell their whole lives.

What do you find to be most challenging about addressing hunger in McDowell County?

Getting the word out to people in need as to where the distribution points are. There are multiple opportunities and resources if you are in need of food, and Foothills Food Hub can help. You can look up all the distribution points on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/) or on their Website.

What is one thing you wish more people knew about Foothills Food Hub?

Anyone can help: make boxes, pack boxes, sort food items, pick-up donations. The Food Hub has strictly followed COVID precautions, so we feel safe volunteering and hope that our experience will inspire others to volunteer as well.