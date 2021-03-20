The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights Crooked Creek distribution team

After only two weeks, with a Food Hub staff of four, that number dropped initially to two, then to just one, because of the support we were getting from the community.

Our community volunteers have averaged nine over the last three months. That number does not include the always present support of the Crooked Creek Fire Department, which manages the at times challenging job of traffic control. Others have helped periodically, but almost always, Randy Vess, Howard Lytle and Dean Byrd (until his recent health issues) have been the three smiling faces that we see when pulling into the Fire Department.

What is your first memory or most memorable experience volunteering for the Foothills Food Hub?

Bethany - Meeting new people and coming together as a community to help one another is a blessing every week.

Betty - My first memory was meeting Terry and Kristy. They were great to work with and we became friends.

Bev - Getting to know the other volunteers and working together in all kinds of weather to deliver food to our neighbors is rewarding. I also love giving dog biscuits to the folks who drive through with their four-legged friends.