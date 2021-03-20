The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights Crooked Creek distribution team

Over the past 12 months, Foothills Food Hub faced an unprecedented challenge: supporting the growing food needs of a county under pandemic lockdown.
Through community partnerships, donations, and countless volunteer hours, the Food Hub distributed close to 1 ½ million pounds of food to those in need. Volunteer efforts helped feed more than 35,000 households (or nearly 150,000 individuals served since the Food Hub started recording numbers in April 2020). As a part of our #LoveTheHub campaign, the Foothills Food Hub would like to recognize some of the amazing teams, groups, and individuals that supported the hub through volunteer work in a Volunteer Spotlight.
Volunteer Spotlight: Crooked Creek Food Distribution Team
This dedicated team of folks inspires us to keep #FeedingMcDowell and proves that a community can work together to support the needs of every member. Since July, 2020, the Crooked Creek Distribution team has worked in partnership with the Food Hub and the Crooked Creek Fire Department to provide household food boxes to any one that needs them. Learn more about them below!
Introduce yourself.
Crooked Creek Distribution Team
(Bethany, Betty, Bev, Bonnie, Cathy)
How did you first get involved with the Foothills Food Hub?
Bethany - Through Old Fort Community Forum planning team
Betty - Ginger Webb reached out to the Old Fort Community Forum Planning Team to let us know volunteers were need.
Bev -Another volunteer told me about the project, and I wanted to help people in my community, so I signed up.
Bonnie - Last August, I saw a Facebook post from Emily about the need for volunteers and sent her an email. The rest is history.
Cathy - This is a picture of our humble beginning, which started at what I call, Walker's store in the Crooked Creek Community. Thursday, July 2 was our first Crooked Creek food distribution. Heather Edwards and Amy Stevens brought the Foothills Food Hub truck, the Old Fort Community Forum Planning Team supplied the distribution volunteers, and Randy Vess, Dean Byrd and Jared Tilson directed traffic. On that day, 83 family food boxes were distributed.
Our second distribution was on Monday, July 13. We moved from Walker's store across the road to the gravel lot on the Crooked Creek Fire Department property. Workers were Food Hub staff (four), Planning Team (four) and Fire Department (two). On that day, 110 family food boxes were distributed, as well as 200 hot meals.
There was discussion of the OFCF (Old Fort Community Forum) Planning Team, with the help of others in the community taking over the site distribution duties.
After only two weeks, with a Food Hub staff of four, that number dropped initially to two, then to just one, because of the support we were getting from the community.
Our community volunteers have averaged nine over the last three months. That number does not include the always present support of the Crooked Creek Fire Department, which manages the at times challenging job of traffic control. Others have helped periodically, but almost always, Randy Vess, Howard Lytle and Dean Byrd (until his recent health issues) have been the three smiling faces that we see when pulling into the Fire Department.
What is your first memory or most memorable experience volunteering for the Foothills Food Hub?
Bethany - Meeting new people and coming together as a community to help one another is a blessing every week.
Betty - My first memory was meeting Terry and Kristy. They were great to work with and we became friends.
Bev - Getting to know the other volunteers and working together in all kinds of weather to deliver food to our neighbors is rewarding. I also love giving dog biscuits to the folks who drive through with their four-legged friends.
Bonnie - My most memorable moment was when I fainted when I went directly from giving blood to helping unload the truck. A fast thinking colleague found a Moon Pie to help my blood sugar come back up (much of it ended up in crumbles as I clutched it) and I stayed for the rest of the shift, with the help of everyone there and a chair for some sitting down. I was glad we were at the fire department, so help was standing by.
One thing that struck me the first time I was there was that the others distributing the food always thanked the folks getting the food. I liked the tone it set that those taking the food were helping the community as much as we were.
Cathy - This team is always surprising me, one day I looked up and it was 4:45 p.m. (we had only started working the cars at 4 p.m.) and the lot was empty, totally cleared, banana boxes, other boxes broken down and coolers ready for reloaded, unbelievable!
Everyone is always looking for ways to improve our process, make it run smoother and be easier on our backs. No one waits, if they see something that needs to be done, they are on it. Who wouldn't want to be on this team?
What has surprised you most about working with the Hub to address hunger in McDowell County?
Bethany - The gratefulness and happiness that people show over a small box of food. I often take for granted that I’ve never had to go without food and some of the people in our community have had to. It warms my heart to see that even the smallest things make the biggest difference in someone’s life; even if it’s just a meal or two.
Betty - The actual number of people/families that are in need of food has surprised me.
Bev - I am surprised at the number of people in need in McDowell County.
Bonnie - I have been surprised at the size of the demand.
Cathy - Honestly, I am surprised that more people don't volunteer, individuals, groups, clubs & church groups. The Food Hub takes many precautions to insure our safety and everyone is prescreened each day that we work.
What do you find to be most challenging about addressing hunger in McDowell County?
Bethany - That people are just now finding out about distribution sites or aren’t aware that we do it rain or shine. I feel like we need more ways to communicate to the communities that we’re there for them no matter what.
Betty - Making sure people know about the pick-up locations and times. After six months of being at the Crooked Creek Fire Department, we still have first time people that are unaware of our service and schedule.
Bev - What is most challenging is the need seems so much larger than our ability to address that need at times.
Cathy - It is most challenging is trying to continually think of new and/or different ways to get the word out, wondering if some who need the food, do not know that we are there every Monday, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
What is one thing you wish more people knew about Foothills Food Hub?
Bethany - The availability. As stated above, I feel like some people aren’t aware that the distribution sites are up no matter what.
Betty - The volume of food that is distributed and where to volunteer
Bev - I wish more people understood how much we need their help and how gratifying it is to serve those around us.
Cathy - One thing: “To anyone who is not volunteering, you are missing a true blessing.”
Why is supporting Foothills Food Hub to address hunger in McDowell County important to you?
Bethany -I’ve always felt the need to help people when I’m able. This opportunity has been such a blessing to me; to be able to help my own community and make a difference in someone’s life, to work as a team with my community to help people just brings comfort in knowing someone isn’t going hungry because of what we do.
Betty - I feel it is something I can do to help our neighbors in this pandemic.
Bev - Supporting Foothills Food Hub is important to me because I care about people in need and want to help.
Bonnie - Honestly, I get so much out of this "gig" - I feel like I am doing something visibly and directly useful. I go home with a buzz from that feeling. I also take pride in the number of people who turn out to work at Crooked Creek and how efficiently we get the food distributed - we have a great team.
Cathy - Food insecurity and drug issues are the top concerns for our county. By supporting the Foothills Food Hub, I know that I am doing a small part to combat our food insecurity problem.
What's your personal philosophy on how communities can work together to address hunger?
Bev - This question requires a much more in depth answer than I can provide here. The solution is personal and political and asks us to truly contemplate our place in the world and our connection to those around us. My personal feeling is that many have too much, and far many more do not have enough. We owe it to those who don't have enough to lessen their burden by taking less for ourselves.
Cathy - Community helping Community - think back in time for a good example of this concept, a barn raising comes to mind...where everyone came together to help out a neighbor.
In today's time, the Crooked Creek Foothills Food Hub Food Distribution is an excellent example of how community can come together to support a distribution site:
• Foothills Food Hub, truck and driver - deliver the good
• Fire Department volunteers manage traffic flow
• Volunteers from the community handle the physical distribution
• Community helping Community
When your friends/family find out that you volunteer, what do they say or ask?
Betty -Most of them commend me on my efforts, especially since I’m over 70.
Bev - Friends and family support my volunteering.
Bonnie - The first thing my friends asked was how they could help too - we ended up with a half-dozen volunteers from the Gateway community. Since we all had been driving by and seeing the long lines of cars, we knew there was a need being met and they all wanted to be part of that.
Cathy - After I've shared with them, my answer to question 6, they sometimes ask, "How do I sign up".
Tell us about someone or something that influenced your decision to work with the Food Hub.
Bethany - I feel like the Lord has led me to help in my own community and it’s something I can do that benefits others, it also teaches us (and I try to teach my children) to be kind because you never know what someone else may be going through.
Betty - That would be my sister, we signed up together to volunteer. We work at the Food Hub on Tuesday afternoon’s and head out afterwards to eat at a local restaurant. For two retired ladies, it’s a great way to spend the day.
Bev – The answer to this question is in all my previous answers.
Bonnie - The first group I worked with, especially Cathy, Betty and Denise, were so welcoming to me, it made it easy to decide to come back.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't volunteering with us? What gives you joy outside of volunteer and community work?
Bethany - I LOVE planning things, whether it be in the community, for family, friends, etc. from birthdays, to weddings to fall festivals. I just love having a good time and making people smile and taking the stress of big events off of them so they can enjoy it instead of stressing over the small things.
Betty - Hiking, walking and riding bicycles.
Bev - I think we need to express to our vendors that donated food should be fresh and edible and healthy. We don't need rotten fruit or vegetables, and we get far too many sweets and not enough healthy food.
Cathy - I love biking and hiking and just being outdoors. Guess this is (one reason) why working with the Food Hub is a good fit for me. The Food Hub is a large warehouse space with a gigantic garage door, that is always open. So, in the summer it is hot and in the winter it is cold, just like the food distribution, which take place outside, rain or shine. Bottom line, if you are looking for a cushy job, this is NOT it.
Do you have any goals, aspirations, or suggestions for the Foothills Food Hub as we work to continue addressing food issues in McDowell County?
Betty - One suggestion would be to advertise the times and locations of the Food Hub’s distributions in the McDowell News “Community Briefs”. It would be great to also have schools and churches put this information out.
Cathy - One suggestion to consider - since the Crooked Creek Fire Department is an integral part of the success of our distribution site, we might consider contacting other county dire departments to see if getting them involved in their communities might spark additional community involvement.
Do you have any advice for someone that's thinking about or is interested in signing up to volunteer?
Betty - Sign up with a friend or relative. It has been an eight month commitment so far for me and my sister
Bev - If you're thinking about volunteering, stop thinking about it, and JUST DO IT!
Bonnie - Do it! You will NOT regret it!
Cathy - If you are thinking about volunteering, sign up to work at the hub one day.
Try it - You might like it!
Give us a shot, just sign up for a shift, packing boxes or distributing boxes in a community one day. This will give you a first-hand look at what is involved. You will never meet a nicer group of folks, whose love for community shines through in their commitment to this work.