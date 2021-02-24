The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights Cooperative Extension

What is one thing you wish more people knew about Foothills Food Hub?

The Food Hub is designed to be more than needed infrastructure to address hunger. When fully realized, it will be a place where farmers can aggregate and distribute their product in order to get it to the marketplace. The Food Hub has the ability to provide an economic boost for the agriculture industry. I also hope to see with the Food Hub that local food can be a greater part of the hunger solution.

Why is supporting Foothills Food Hub to address hunger in McDowell County Important to you?

We live in challenging times. Our community is only as great as our weakest link. It's important for us to lift people up in their time of need.

What's your personal philosophy on how communities can work together to address hunger?

The challenges of hunger and poverty are complex and complicated. As a community, we need to engage, listen, and learn. We need to build a strong foundation and be vigilant. Our community is only as great as our weakest link.

When your friends/family find out that you volunteer, what do they say or ask?