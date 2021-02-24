The face of food access: Foothills Food Hub spotlights Cooperative Extension

Over the past 12 months, Foothills Food Hub faced an unprecedented challenge: supporting the growing food needs of a county under pandemic lockdown.
Through community partnerships, donations and countless volunteer hours, the Food Hub distributed close to 1 ½ million pounds of food to those in need. Volunteer efforts helped feed more than 35,000 households (or nearly 150,000 individuals served since the Food Hub started recording numbers in April 2020). As a part of our #LoveTheHub campaign, the Foothills Food Hub would like to recognize some of the amazing teams, groups, and individuals that supported the hub through volunteer work in a Volunteer Spotlight.
Volunteer Spotlight:
North Carolina Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center
Introduce yourself
North Carolina Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center, County Administration Building, 60 E. Court St., Marion. (Molly Sandfoss submitted answers on behalf of the Cooperative Extension). The Extension includes: Molly Sandfoss (county extension director), Heather Peek (administrative assistant), Matt Burneisen (agricultural & natural resources program assistant), Janet Bryan (expanded food nutrition education program educator), Cathy Hohenstein (family & consumer sciences extension agent), Chad Ray (4-H youth development extension agent), Tom Devine (agricultural & natural resources extension agent).
How did you first get involved with the Foothills Food Hub?
NCCE-McDowell County Center has been involved in the background since the planning stages. It was our focus on Local Foods System, and the desire to enhance the infrastructure in McDowell to make farmers more profitable and sustainable. We also have the desire to make fresh, local food available to all.
What is your first memory or most memorable experience volunteering for the Foothills Food Hub?
McDowell 4-H Agent Chad Ray has been volunteering at the Food Distribution on Baldwin Avenue. An a-ha moment for him was when he saw a 4-H family in line for a food box.
What has surprised you most about working with the Hub to address hunger in McDowell County?
How simple the task is to fill food boxes. You can fill many boxes in a short amount of time with a great team. (We have a great team!) The impact that little amount of time you volunteer will have on a community.
What do you find to be most challenging about addressing hunger in McDowell County?
The ability to provide fresh ingredients (produce, meats, eggs, etc.) to those in need. More infrastructure and more funding is needed to make a basic need available to have a complete nutritional diet.
What is one thing you wish more people knew about Foothills Food Hub?
The Food Hub is designed to be more than needed infrastructure to address hunger. When fully realized, it will be a place where farmers can aggregate and distribute their product in order to get it to the marketplace. The Food Hub has the ability to provide an economic boost for the agriculture industry. I also hope to see with the Food Hub that local food can be a greater part of the hunger solution.
Why is supporting Foothills Food Hub to address hunger in McDowell County Important to you?
We live in challenging times. Our community is only as great as our weakest link. It's important for us to lift people up in their time of need.
What's your personal philosophy on how communities can work together to address hunger?
The challenges of hunger and poverty are complex and complicated. As a community, we need to engage, listen, and learn. We need to build a strong foundation and be vigilant. Our community is only as great as our weakest link.
When your friends/family find out that you volunteer, what do they say or ask?
NCCE-McDowell County Center members often are in the background of different initiatives. We often do so without praise or recognition. But for the people that do see our actions, I feel it has a positive influence for their own organization's actions.
Tell us about someone or something that influenced your decision to work with the Food Hub.
Extension addresses issues and needs in the community where we are focused on ag, food, and youth. With COVID-19 pandemic, it became evident that our normal educational programming had to be adjusted. The need became addressing issues that arose because of the pandemic -- agricultural economic impacts, farmworker and community safety, youth engagement, and obviously, hunger. Knowing that the Food Hub was in need of volunteers in order to address hunger in the county, it was a no-brainer that we as a team could volunteer already dedicated time for staff meetings to packing food boxes.
What do you enjoy doing when you aren't volunteering with us? What gives you joy outside of volunteer and community work?
We all have different interests outside of work. Heather Peek, administrative assistant, has recently discovered the joys and money savings of couponing. Matt Burneisen, agriculture & natural resources program assistant, likes to run his dogs in the woods. He also spends a lot of time with his large family canoeing down the Catawba. Janet Bryan, expanded food nutrition education program educator, volunteers with the youth at her church. She also is an excellent cook. Cathy Hohenstein, family & consumer sciences extension agent, is truly a soccer mom. Chad Ray, 4-H youth development extension agent, has discovered the joys and challenges of gardening and backyard chickens. He also enjoys target shooting. Tom Devine, agricultural & natural resources extension agent, spends time improving his recently acquired farm property for his young family. Molly Sandfoss, county extension director, finds joy in a simple bike ride and she rides every chance she gets.
Do you have any goals, aspirations, or suggestions for the Foothills Food Hub as we work to continue addressing food issues in McDowell County?
Hope to see with the Food Hub that local food can be a greater part of the hunger solution.
Do you have any advice for someone that's thinking about or is interested in signing up to volunteer?
Give volunteering a try with the Food Hub. You won't be disappointed. It is very simple work with great benefits. You will feel a sense of accomplishment when walking out the door after filling food boxes or finishing a food distribution.