The big payoff: Triple Falls offers spectacular view

When the trail gets to the top, there will be another option. Turn to the left and the High Falls Loop takes you to another waterfall and then home. I recommend you go to your right and out to the gravel road. This is the Covered Bridge Loop. Turn left and follow it until you see the covered bridge.

The decision now is to cross the bridge and go on to Grassy Creek Falls or take the trail to the left which also heads home. If you have plenty of time or just want to get in more steps, go to Grassy Creek. Just be aware that on this trail the effort will be greater than the payoff. The falls are just not that terrific. But it is a nice walk out and back if you choose to take it.

When you return and cross the bridge again (or before you cross the bridge if you choose not to go to Grassy Creek), you will see the Covered Bridge Trail head off the gravel road and up the hill. Follow this trail until you intersect the High Falls Trail. Turn to the right and start downhill.

Soon you come to, what I think is the prettiest of all the falls, aptly named, High Falls. No words here. Just enjoy it and head home. There is a short spur trail that leads to the bottom of the falls if you choose. Nice but not great. Continue back past Triple Falls and on to the car.