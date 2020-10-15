Swamp fever: Brunswick Trails provide respite from shopping for coastal travelers

HOW TO GET THERE:

The area is about 25 miles south of Wilmington. It is quite easy to find using any mapping device. Personally, I think it is good enough to take a drive up from Myrtle Beach. That drive should take about an hour to an hour and a half.

THE TRAIL:

From the turn off from River Road, it is a short distance to the parking area. There are numerous trails so do some research in advance to determine your hiking route.

Hiking trails and biking trails crisscross throughout the area. You will see hikers on the bike trails and vice versa.

Please don’t let the term, “park” mislead you. This is truly a natural preserve. I like this area because you get the swamp feel almost immediately. The trails are sandy and raised a little from the surrounding area, and are wide enough to allow hikers and bikers to pass. They are comfortable underfoot. Even though you feel like you are in a swamp, you feel safe. We did not see any overgrown areas where the footing was unsure. No danger of stepping on an unseen critter.