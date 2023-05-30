Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The McDowell County Health Coalition is excited to announce the return of the Summer THRIVE (Tools for Health, Resilience, Innovation, Vitality and Empowerment) Series to the City of Marion Community Building Park. The mission for the Summer THRIVE initiative is to increase connections between community members while promoting physical activity and highlighting fun ways to play and be active in our community. The series will provide free summer activities appropriate for all ages and abilities.

The events will be held each Saturday from 10 to noon and will begin on Saturday, June 10, and will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 19. The McDowell County Health Coalition has partnered with community agencies and organizations to host free fun activities for children and families. The events will be held each time at the City of Marion Community Building Park at 191 N. Main St. in downtown Marion unless otherwise indicated.

The first thrive event on June 10 will be the Summer Reading Program kickoff offered by the McDowell County Public Library. Local children are invited to the event to enjoy story time, crafts and other activities.

Other agencies that will be involved with the THRIVE program this summer includes McDowell County Schools, Corpening YMCA, McDowell Technical Community College, Foothills Health District, Centro Unido Latino Americano (CULA), West Marion Inc. and the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service.

For more information, contact McDowell County Health Coalition at 828-659-0823.

Schedule of events/partners:

Saturday, June 10 — McDowell County Public Library presents the Summer Reading Program kickoff. Enjoy story time, crafts and other activities.

Saturday, June 17 — Join the North Carolina Cooperative Extension-McDowell for hands-on composting and other outdoor activities.

Saturday, June 24 — McDowell County Public Schools Family Resource Center will be making fun summer crafts with families.

Saturday, July 1 — Join the Foothills Health District for jump rope fun and other games.

Saturday, July 8 — Centro Unido Latino Americano (CULA) presents Zumba in the park.

Saturday July 15 — Join the McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH) team for summer games and activities.

Saturday, July 22 — West Marion Inc. will be offering fun activities for children.

Saturday, July 29 — Join Barefoot Baby for nature and homesteading activities for the whole family.

Saturday, Aug. 5 — McDowell County Health Coalition has a fun surprise planned for you.

Saturday, Aug. 12 — Come join the YMCA as they offer sports drills in basketball and soccer, group exercise, and fun for the whole family.

Saturday, Aug. 19 — Summer THRIVE Grand Finale. McDowell Technical Community College presents Touch a Truck: Hands on family fun with firetrucks, dump trucks and more.