STOLEN: Tesh 5x10-foot utility trailer from US 221N

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding a stolen utility trailer and the person who took it.
John Teague, of Marshall, reported on Wednesday, June 10 that someone removed the 5-foot by 10-foot Tesh trailer from U.S. 221 North sometime between 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 and 9:30 a.m. on June 10.
The trailer, which is powder-coated, not painted, has a folding tailgate and a wooden floor.
Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the utility trailer is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.