Stayin' alive: Hiking gives us a chance to do just that

“Whether you’re a brother or whether you’re a mother you’re stayin’ alive…”
When Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb penned those words, I’m pretty sure they weren’t thinking of hiking in WNC, but staying alive is one of the basic reasons we pursue our sport.
Not only will traveling these trails help to prolong the inevitable, when you are so deep under the canopy that the green darkness enfolds you, your senses heighten and you know you’re alive.
Most of you know that when I research and hike a trail that will eventually become an article, I try to find a trail that I have never walked before. That gives me a fresh look at everything the route may offer.
For this one, I wanted a trail that would remain stable in wet weather and not be too muddy. Plus, I can’t help it, I love those hot, rainy days in the summer when the foliage is dripping, and it is so thick that the path behind you disappears and gives the feeling of being lost from the rest of the world.
This week, it’s back to the Mountains to Sea Trail along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Not great. No big panoramas. Just clean air and a chance to walk in the rain (if you are lucky) and share nature with a friend or two.
MST – Folk Art Center to BRP Visitors Center
Difficulty: Moderate. There will be one section that will get your heart rate up.
Shoes: If the weather is dry, almost anything you have. If it is raining or there has been recent rain, prepare for mud.
Time: I suggest you allow 2-3 hours for the out-and-back. There is a lot to see but nothing that requires a stop to admire.
Distance/Elevation Gain: We logged 6.5 miles. We did not vary from the obvious route to the end and back. Elevation gain is about 500 feet.
Safety: The first thing you see at the trailhead is the big yellow sign warning of increased bear activity in the area. The sign explains that bear attacks are rare. Just remember, bears do not read this sign. Use caution.
Even on a rainy day, your body becomes dehydrated. Take at least one bottle of water.
We saw a lot of poison oak on the trail. The path is wide enough to avoid it but be sure to wash with a soap that will cut the oil when you get home.
If the Folk Art Center is open, you will find excellent restrooms there. Check for hours of operation if you plan to use them. There are numerous restaurants and gas stations before you reach the parkway.
Courtesy: There are signs that prohibit bikes and horses. We saw neither.
Be aware of runners and give them room to pass. We saw several running in one direction, but none returned. This trail does allow parking at each end, which would give the runners a good 3-mile, one-way course.
We met a couple residents of the area who were very familiar with the trail and gave us valuable information of what to expect. I have missed the interaction with other hikers. I hope it can continue. I’m just the trail guy but it seems to me that, even out in the woods, the vaccine might be a good idea.
HOW TO GET THERE:
You can find the trail on Google Maps if you query “Folk Art Center.” Once you are in the parking lot, the trail is easy to find.
We drove Interstate 40 from Marion (remember freeway access from Sugar Hill Road is closed) to exit 55. Turn right at the end of the exit and go a short distance to the intersection with U.S. 70/Tunnel Road. Turn left at the intersection. In about a mile, you will see the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway on your right. Take the exit to the parkway stop sign. Turn left. Look for the Folk Art Center in a short distance on the left. Park in the southernmost parking lot. It will be to the left as you enter. Allow about 35 minutes of travel time from Marion.
THE TRAIL:
The MTS marker is just inside the trees. It is slightly hidden but not that hard to find. The initial trail is basically level with just a slight downward slant. The dirt under your feet is soft and comfortable. You will encounter roots along the route but nothing to be at all concerned about.
After a short walk, you will need to cross the parkway on-ramp that you used to get here. We found traffic to be pretty fast here. There is no marking to warn the driver of crossing pedestrians. You will see the obvious continuation of the trail across the road.
The trail rolls a bit with minor climbs and descents. In about a half-mile, a rather steep, but short, set of steps will take you up to the parkway.
As is usual for the MTS, you will have to walk along the highway for a short distance before the trail turns to the right and heads back into the woods.
Expect some road noise for the entire route. We did not think it was bothersome and no one felt that it deterred from the enjoyment of the natural elements.
It is a fairly typical walk in the woods for a while. Then you arrive at a gate that allows hikers to continue but makes it extremely difficult for bikes to pass. On the other side of the gate is a rather large pasture. Being an experienced trail guy, I determined it was a pasture and not just a field. Be careful where you step.
Across the pasture is a similar gate that exits the open area. The trail exits to a paved road. Markers are a little hard to follow here. Look straight across the road to a bridge that crosses a small river then leads to a railroad crossing. Go all the way to cross the railroad then through a rather dingy and trashy underpass.
After you go through the underpass, turn right to face a long set of steps. At the top of the stairs, the trail continues to climb through the steepest section of the hike.
Once you reach the top of the hill, the trail levels then becomes the typical left-right, up-down trail through laurels and hardwoods.
With a downhill finish, the trail intersects with a loop trail that leads to the BRP visitor’s center. It is a circular route so you can go either way. I suggest you take the shorter route to the right to get to the center parking area. You can make your turn around at any time along the loop or go all the way to the parking area.
Head back on the same route. There is still a little work to do on the way back so at the completion, you will know you have had a workout. It’s all part of “stayin’ alive.”