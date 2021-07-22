Stayin' alive: Hiking gives us a chance to do just that

THE TRAIL:

The MTS marker is just inside the trees. It is slightly hidden but not that hard to find. The initial trail is basically level with just a slight downward slant. The dirt under your feet is soft and comfortable. You will encounter roots along the route but nothing to be at all concerned about.

After a short walk, you will need to cross the parkway on-ramp that you used to get here. We found traffic to be pretty fast here. There is no marking to warn the driver of crossing pedestrians. You will see the obvious continuation of the trail across the road.

The trail rolls a bit with minor climbs and descents. In about a half-mile, a rather steep, but short, set of steps will take you up to the parkway.

As is usual for the MTS, you will have to walk along the highway for a short distance before the trail turns to the right and heads back into the woods.

Expect some road noise for the entire route. We did not think it was bothersome and no one felt that it deterred from the enjoyment of the natural elements.