NC man gets life in prison for killing SC woman.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man with a history of preying on women and suspected in at least four deaths will spend the rest of his life behind prison walls, authorities said on Wednesday.

Daniel Glen Printz, 59, of Bostic, North Carolina, was sentenced to life without parole in federal prison after pleading guilty to killing a South Carolina woman after kidnapping her and crossing state lines.

“Printz is a monster who has a long history of targeting, kidnapping and killing women — causing unimaginable loss to his victims and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis for the District of South Carolina. “He has earned every day of his life sentence, and our communities are safer with him in a prison cell. We are grateful that the Court delivered justice today and we hope it provides some measure of comfort for the victims’ families.”

“Printz’s day of reckoning arrived in a federal courtroom,” said Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, whose office participated in the prosecution of this case. “This man is responsible for the deaths of multiple women and has caused inconceivable pain to their loved ones. A life behind bars is a just outcome.”

“Printz’s violence against women is reprehensible, and he earned the Court’s severe penalty for his crimes,” said Susan Ferensic, the FBI Columbia field office’s Special Agent in Charge. “The sentence will never bring back the victims, but it’s our hope that the victims’ friends and families find peace in the memories of their loved ones.”

“This case is the model for how local, state and federal agencies should continuously work together for the purpose of bringing forth justice,” said Greenville County South Carolina Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “I firmly believe that if it weren’t for the collaborative efforts that this narcissistic man would have continued targeting and preying on innocent woman before taking them from their loved ones. I am so thankful for the men and women who worked tirelessly to get Mr. Printz out of society and behind bars for the rest of his life.”

“We are glad to see justice served today for these horrible crimes,” said Rutherford County North Carolina Sheriff Chris Francis, whose office also investigated this matter. “We are honored to have worked jointly with the FBI, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office during this investigation. I am proud of the work my Investigators did in seeking justice for the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

Evidence presented in court showed that on the morning of Aug. 27, 2021, Printz traveled from his North Carolina home to Travelers Rest, South Carolina, where he met 80-year-old Travelers Rest resident Edna Suttles. Printz met Suttles at the Food Lion grocery store located off of U.S. 25, where Printz purchased a four-pack of yogurt before the two traveled back to Suttles’s residence.

Later that afternoon, Printz and Suttles returned to the Food Lion parking lot, where Printz was captured on surveillance video moving a visibly sedated Suttles from her vehicle and into his. Printz then drove her vehicle a short distance to a nearby hotel parking lot, where he was seen on surveillance video wiping down the inside and outside of the vehicle. Printz then drove Suttles across state lines back to his residence in Bostic, North Carolina.

After Suttles did not show up to work the following day, concerned coworkers called the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and reported her missing.

During a search of Printz’s residence, investigators found several personal items belonging to Suttles, including her keys, bank card, jewelry and pocketbook, most of which were concealed in a box used for raising bees on a remote part of Printz’s property. Investigators also found a yogurt cup — opened — and a forensic lab analysis determined the interior of the cup contained Lorazepam, Tramadol and Cyclobenzaprine.

After being charged in federal court in the District of South Carolina, Printz cooperated with law enforcement. On May 16, 2022, he took authorities to Suttles’s body, which he had buried on a nearby property in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

During the investigation, agents also recovered evidence connecting Printz to the disappearance or death of three other women — Nancy Rego, Delores Sellers and Leigh Goodman. Printz admitted in court that he had some responsibility for, or role in, their deaths or disappearances.

Printz’s criminal history includes a 1997 conviction from Michigan for kidnapping another woman, and he was sentenced to 13 to 30 years in state prison for that crime. He was released in 2009 and his parole was terminated in 2011. He also has prior convictions for firearm possession and assault and battery.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. sentenced Printz to life imprisonment after accepting his guilty plea the same day. There is no parole in the federal system. Through his plea agreement, Printz waived any right to challenge his conviction or his sentence.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Greenville County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office, the Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Offices for the Western District of North Carolina and the District of South Carolina. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin W. Holloway and Elliott B Daniels of the District of South Carolina prosecuted the case, along with Assistant U.S. Attorney Don Gast of the Western District of North Carolina.