McDowell High students commemorate 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 attacks

To honor the lives lost on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, 2,977 flags were placed around the spirit rock at McDowell High School this past week.

Although they were not born yet, members of the McDowell High School Student Council class wanted to pay tribute to the day that changed America forever.

Student Body Treasurer Cameran Young had the idea for the design for the spirit rock, while senior Ashton Kirkland was able to find funding for the project.

Each flag represented a life that was lost on that day when terrorists hijacked three airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

A fourth hijacked airliner crashed near Shanksville, Pa. when the passengers fought back. None of the passengers and crew of these airliners survived and many other people were killed at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The ROTC program added to the tribute by placing the Marine, Army, and Navy flags in the school’s lobby to honor the three branches of the military that lost lives that day.

Firefighter and police uniforms were placed around the flags to pay tribute to the first responders that served and lost their lives that day.