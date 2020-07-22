HPU Poll: Presidential approval at 43%, governor approval at 50%

HIGH POINT – A new High Point University Poll finds that registered voters in North Carolina give President Donald Trump a job approval rating of 43%, while about half (49%) of North Carolina registered voters say they disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president.
The same North Carolina registered voters give Gov. Roy Cooper a job approval rating of 50%, with 40% saying they disapprove. Only 10% did not offer an opinion either way.
With registered voters in North Carolina, 32% say they approve of the job U.S. Senator Thom Tillis is doing, while 33% disapprove and 36% did not offer an opinion either way.
U.S. Senator Richard Burr received a job approval rating of 24% from the registered voters, while 37% say they disapprove. The HPU Poll had 38% that did not offer an opinion either way.
A little over three-quarters (77%) of North Carolina’s registered voters say the country is on the wrong track. Only 15% of those registered voters say the country is headed in the right direction.
“The most recent HPU Poll asked registered voters in North Carolina to rate their approval of our elected officials as the pandemic continues through the summer,” says Brian McDonald, associate director of the HPU Poll and adjunct instructor. “Less than half of these registered voters approve of how President Trump is handling his job, while about half of them approve of Gov. Cooper’s performance.”
NC registered voters - Country Direction (June/July 2020)
Do you think things in this country are generally going in the right direction or do you feel things have gotten pretty seriously off on the wrong track?
Right direction – 15%
Wrong track – 77%
Don’t know/refused – 9%
(Registered voter sample from NC voter file, surveyed June 15 – July 2 and July 5 - July 17, 2020, n = 422 and margin of sampling error is +/- 6.2%)
NC registered voters - Presidential Job Approval (June/July 2020)
Do you approve or disapprove of the way that Donald Trump is handling his job as president?
Approve – 43%
Disapprove – 49%
Don’t know/refuse – 8%
(Registered voter sample from NC voter file, surveyed June 15 – July 2 and July 5 - July 17, 2020, n = 422 and margin of sampling error is +/- 6.2%)
NC registered voters - NC Governor Approval (June/July 2020)
Do you approve or disapprove of the way Roy Cooper is handling his job as Governor of North Carolina?
Approve – 50%
Disapprove – 40%
Don’t know/refused – 10%
(Registered voter sample from NC voter file, surveyed June 15 – July 2 and July 5 - July 17, 2020, n = 422 and margin of sampling error is +/- 6.2%)
NC registered voters - US Senator Tillis Approval (June/July 2020)
Do you approve or disapprove of the way Thom Tillis is handling his job as United States Senator?
Approve – 32%
Disapprove – 33%
Don’t know/refused – 36%
(Registered voter sample from NC voter file, surveyed June 15 – July 2 and July 5 - July 17, 2020, n = 422 and margin of sampling error is +/- 6.2%)
NC registered voters - US Senator Burr Approval (June/July 2020)
Do you approve or disapprove of the way Richard Burr is handling his job as United States Senator?
Approve – 24%
Disapprove – 37%
Don’t know/refused – 38%
(Registered voter sample from NC voter file, surveyed June 15 – July 2 and July 5 - July 17, 2020, n = 422 and margin of sampling error is +/- 6.2%)
The most recent HPU Poll was fielded by live interviewers working remotely through the High Point University Survey Research Center, calling June 15 – July 2 and July 5 - July 17, 2020. The responses from a sample of all North Carolina counties came from 422 registered voters interviewed on landline or cellular telephones. The Survey Research Center drew this sample from the voter file made public by the North Carolina State Board of Elections (https://www.ncsbe.gov/Public-Records-Data-Info/Election-Results-Data). The survey has an estimated margin of sampling error of approximately 4.8 percentage points for registered voter respondents. Taking into account a design effect as a result of weighting, the adjusted margin of error is 6.2 percentage points. The data is weighted toward population (NC registered voters) estimates for age, gender, and race/ethnicity based on the parameters of the full voter file at the North Carolina State Board of Elections as well as education level based on US Census estimates. Factors such as question wording and other methodological choices in conducting survey research can introduce additional error into the findings of opinion polls. Details from this survey are available at http://www.highpoint.edu/src/files/2020/07/72memoA.pdf
Further results and methodological details from the most recent survey and past studies can be found at the Survey Research Center website at http://www.highpoint.edu/src/. The materials online include past press releases as well as memos summarizing the findings (including approval ratings) for each poll since 2010.
The HPU Poll reports methodological details in accordance with the standards set out by AAPOR’s Transparency Initiative, and the HPU Survey Research Center is a Charter Member of the Initiative. For more information, see http://transparency.aapor.org/index.php/transparency.
You can follow the HPU Poll on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HPUSurveyCenter.
