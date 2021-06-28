Foothills Public Shooting Complex now largest in the Carolinas

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Cleveland County partnered to construct several new shotgun ranges at the Foothills Public Shooting Complex at 283 Fielding Road in Cherryville. The new ranges include a skeet range, two combination skeet and trap ranges and a 5-stand range. The new ranges opened to the public June 23.

The $1.3 million expansion is the most recent investment into the Foothills Public Shooting Complex, which is now a $4.3 million facility and the largest outdoor public shooting complex in the Carolinas. Capital funding was led by the Wildlife Commission with supplemental funding received from the Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council.

Cleveland County will operate and staff the new ranges as part of the Foothills Public Shooting Complex, which also includes a 250-yard precision rifle range, a 20-yard handgun range, a 50-yard rifle and pistol range, three 50-yard multipurpose ranges and an archery practice range.

“The Foothills Public Shooting Complex has drawn people from all 50 states and 14 countries,” said County Commissioner Johnny Hutchins, who was instrumental in the development of the facility. “Since it opened in April 2016, we have had more than 85,000 visits,” Hutchins added.