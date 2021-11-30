Cohen stepping down as NCDHHS Secretary. Gov. Cooper names her successor.

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., will be stepping down from the agency after five years of service to the state.

Cooper has appointed Kody Kinsley, current NCDHHS chief deputy secretary for health and lead for COVID operations, to succeed her beginning Jan. 1.

“Mandy Cohen has shown extraordinary leadership during her tenure and she has worked every day during this pandemic to help keep North Carolinians healthy and safe,” said Cooper. “We are stronger because of her efforts and I am enormously grateful for her service. She has built a remarkable team of talented people including Kody Kinsley, and I know he will continue the strong legacy of competence, effectiveness and efficiency as he takes over as secretary.”

Cohen, an internal medicine physician, was appointed by Cooper in January of 2017 and has served as secretary of DHHS, leading the state during some of the most challenging times in North Carolina history. She has led the state’s response to COVID-19 and served as Cooper’s chief advisor and strategist on beating the pandemic.