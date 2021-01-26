State Rep. Greene announces his committee assignments

N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene announced this week his committee assignments as a new member of the N.C. House of Representatives.

A former sheriff of McDowell County, Greene was elected last year to become the newest representative for the 85th District, which is comprised of McDowell, Avery and Mitchell counties. The 57-year-old Greene is a Republican.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, Greene took the oath of office as a state representative during a special ceremony at the McDowell County Courthouse in Marion. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Greene and the other members of the N.C. House took the oath again in Raleigh as part of the opening day of the long session.

After that, Greene received his committee assignments.

He is the vice chairman of the Judiciary II Committee. Greene said this is one of the main committees involved in drafting proposed criminal law or making changes to existing criminal law in North Carolina.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I feel like it is something I might have a little bit of insight with,” he said to The McDowell News. “I was honored to be selected for it.”