State Rep. Greene announces his committee assignments

N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene announced this week his committee assignments as a new member of the N.C. House of Representatives.
A former sheriff of McDowell County, Greene was elected last year to become the newest representative for the 85th District, which is comprised of McDowell, Avery and Mitchell counties. The 57-year-old Greene is a Republican.
On Saturday, Jan. 2, Greene took the oath of office as a state representative during a special ceremony at the McDowell County Courthouse in Marion. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Greene and the other members of the N.C. House took the oath again in Raleigh as part of the opening day of the long session.
After that, Greene received his committee assignments.
He is the vice chairman of the Judiciary II Committee. Greene said this is one of the main committees involved in drafting proposed criminal law or making changes to existing criminal law in North Carolina.
“I feel like it is something I might have a little bit of insight with,” he said to The McDowell News. “I was honored to be selected for it.”
Greene is also the vice chairman of the State Personnel Committee. Greene said he is still not completely sure about what he will do on this one. It could focus on state employee policies or benefits, he added.
He is a member of the Appropriations Committee, which focuses on state budget matters. He is also on the Justice & Public Safety Subcommittee, which deals with budget matters for the state Department of Public Safety and the judicial system.
Greene was assigned to the Family, Children and Aging Policy Committee. He said this will allow him to work on mental health reform and social service matters. “There will be a number of issues related to aging and social services,” he said.
Lastly, Greene is a member of the Land Use Committee, an assignment he said was a bit unexpected. “It is having to do with regulations for land owners,” he added.
Greene said he is honored to serve on these committees as the state House reconvenes this week. He is still getting into the routine of attending committee meetings and doing the business of the people of North Carolina as a state lawmaker.
“Hopefully, I will be able to offer a little bit of insight,” he added.