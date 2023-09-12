CHARLOTTE – VIA Health Partners, formerly Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Forman as vice president, chief strategy officer. In this newly created role, Forman will focus on developing new markets to support the growth and expansion of VIA Health Partners. He will also work on building relationships with payers and evolving health care plans and programs, as well as play a key role in VIA Health Partners’ governmental affairs work, closely monitoring regulatory affairs at both the state and national levels.

"We are delighted to welcome Dean to our organization," said Peter Brunnick, the president and CEO of VIA Health Partners. “With over 20 years of experience in hospice executive leadership, business development, and operations, Dean brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team. He will undoubtedly drive our mission forward and contribute to our continued growth and success in addressing the hospice and palliative care needs of the communities we serve."

Most recently, Forman served as the Chief Operating Officer at Chapters Health System in Tampa, Florida, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and spearheading support initiatives. Prior to his time in Florida, Dean held the position of vice president of operations for the Mid-Atlantic region at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Maryland, where he made significant contributions to the organization's mission of addressing aging, complex chronic illness, and end-of-life concerns.

Forman is widely recognized as a thought leader in the areas of risk-based payment models and the evolution of hospice and palliative care. His expertise in managing advanced chronic illness populations with better outcomes at lower costs has earned him a reputation for excellence in the field. Additionally, Dean's strategic insights into geographic expansion and growth have positioned organizations for future success and relevance.

“I am thrilled to join an innovative organization like VIA Health Partners, which has an outstanding leadership team,” said Forman. “VIA Health Partners is renowned for its dedication to providing exceptional hospice and palliative care with compassion and respect. I am eager to contribute to its growth, expansion into new markets, and leadership position as a quality provider.”

Forman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration Management & Organizational Development from Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, and a Master of Business Administration from La Salle University in Philadelphia.

About VIA Health Partners

VIA Health Partners began as Hospice at Charlotte, the state’s first hospice, in 1978 and then operated under the name Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region (HPCCR) for decades before its name change to VIA Health Partners in 2023. Today VIA Health Partners serves 3,500 patients each day for hospice and palliative care services. Our service area encompasses 14 counties in North Carolina--Burke, Catawba, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Polk, Rutherford, Stanly, and Union. Its service area in South Carolina includes Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union, and York counties.