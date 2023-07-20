Award winning musical artist Rod Abernethy will make making an appearance in Western North Carolina next month performing on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the White Horse Black Mountain. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. with a $10 cost of admission.

Abernethy is an authentic southern folk troubadour, master acoustic guitarist, and award winning songwriter and composer for film, TV and video games. Rod’s awards include Overall Grand Prize Winner of the 2021 International Acoustic Music Awards and the 2019 Grand Prize winner of American Songwriter's Bob Dylan Song Contest.

His album Normal "Isn’t Normal Anymore" received rave reviews from No Depression, American Highways and The Wall Street Journal and was in the Top 20 CD of 2021 at No. 11 on the Folk International Folk Charts. If you enjoy Jason Isbell, Lyle Lovett, Leo Kottke and Tommy Emmanuel, you're sure to like Rod Abernethy's style of songwriting and guitar wizardry.

Tickets for the performance can be purchased in advance at https://tinyurl.com/bdea58tx.

White Horse Black Mountain is located at 105 Montreat Road in Black Mountain.