RALEIGH — The North Carolina Museum of History will debut its newest exhibit, Signs of the Times, on March 4. The exhibition illustrates the impact that ordinary citizens have on shaping society and how protest has — historically and in the present day — been an avenue to enact change.

As a nation, protest has always been a way to challenge and pursue major values, including justice, civic identity, civil rights and environmental activism. The exhibition gathers perspectives of people from diverse social, political and ethnic backgrounds and invites visitors to walk in the protesters’ footsteps as they pursue the “more perfect Union” promised in the Constitution.

“Protest is such an important part of both America’s and North Carolina’s history,” said Ayla Amon, curator of Political and Cultural History. “Ordinary people have the power to make history every day, and this exhibit allows us to engage in a deeper understanding of how that happens.”

Signs of the Times features a broad spectrum of protest artifacts, including protest signs, posters, stickers, T-shirts, hats, costumes, buttons, art pieces, murals, a quilt and many other artifacts, to immerse the visitor in the spirit of protest. The exhibition also examines the ways people have engaged in protest, from marches and rallies; to wearing clothing and jewelry; to petitions and boycotts; to voicing; to being people themselves and loving one another.

“We hope that representing various communities and the issues they’re passionate about will help people understand how the different movements make connections between communities, throughout the state and nation, and over time,” noted Marcus Flores, curator of Community and Social History.

The exhibit’s debut at the beginning of Women’s History Month is especially exciting: the stories of women are woven throughout the exhibition as individuals, in groups and as representatives of larger movements. Visitors can explore how women championed various causes over time and discover the innovative ways they made their voices heard.

Visitors will be able to engage with multimedia content within the exhibit, including a playlist of diverse protest songs spanning almost a century, from 1929’s Loray Mill Strike to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and racial tension. They also can use QR codes to engage with videos, performances and podcasts to gain more in-depth information about different movements.

To learn more about the exhibit and to plan your trip, visit www.ncmuseumofhistory.org.