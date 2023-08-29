RALEIGH – Once again, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) and the N.C. State Highway Patrol (SHP) are coordinating with state and local agencies, and participating non-governmental organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), in the annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” safety campaign. The multi-agency initiative aims to reduce alcohol and drug-related incidents on the state’s waterways and roads, with events and safety check points throughout North Carolina.

“We experience a higher number of boats on the water during the summer holiday weekends. Factor in impaired boat operators or passengers and it greatly increases the risk of a serious or tragic incident,” said Lt. Nathan Green of the Wildlife Commission. “Additionally, we will see an increase in vehicle traffic especially on those roads around our lakes and waterways. This is why we continue to combine our effort with SHP and others to bring an increased awareness of the negative effects of impaired operation of boats and vehicles. Our goal is for everyone to be able to enjoy a safe holiday weekend.”