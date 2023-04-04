A drug dealer will serve up to 23-and-a-half years in prison after a multi-agency investigation led to his conviction, authorities said on Monday.

Dwayne Bullock, 41, of Newton pleaded guilty in McDowell County Superior Court to conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine – 400 grams or more and operating a continuing criminal enterprise.

On March 6, Superior Court Judge J. Thomas Davis sentenced Bullock to a prison term of 225 to 282 months.

In 2017, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department and agents with N.C. State Bureau of investigation launched a probe into the drug distribution activities of Bullock and his associates, the sheriff's office said in a news release on Monday.

The investigation concluded on April 18, 2018, with the execution of multiple search warrants in three different counties where detectives seized over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, four ounces of fentanyl and approximately $500,000 cash.

The investigation was a multi-jurisdictional effort involving the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, McDowell County District Attorney’s Office, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Morganton Department of Public Safety, Newton Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol, U.S. Postal Service, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

One defendant in the case still faces an upcoming court appearance, the news release said.

“Another strong sentence handed down for a drug distributor selling this poison in our community," said McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. "This was a great collaborative effort between local, state and federal agencies along with our District Attorney Ted Bell and his staff. We will continue to fight against the distribution of illegal controlled substances with hopes of disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations."

According to a check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety's offender database, Bullock has previous convictions for common law larceny, forgery, communicating threats, breaking and entering of a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and other crimes.