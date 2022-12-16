Batch of bad oysters from Texas sickens some in North Carolina

Some people in North Carolina have been sickened by bad oysters.

A recall has been issued for any shell and shucked oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as TX1 between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7, 2022.

North Carolina restaurants and stores may be impacted by this recall, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced in their press release. The NCDHHS clarified that this is a source issue, and that some viruses may survive cooking.

The NCDHHS Division of Public Health has been made aware of gastrointestinal illness in people in North Carolina who reported eating oysters associated with this recall.

There have been numerous cases nationwide. NCDHHS and the NC Department of Environmental Quality have been working in partnership with local health departments to ensure food establishments are aware of the recall, the recalled product is discarded and any illness complaints are reported.

Consumers who purchased Texas oysters since Nov. 17 should check the packaging to see if they were harvested in the TX1 area.

If the oysters were unpackaged, they should contact the seller to find the source. Restaurants should contact their distributor for information on the source of their oysters.

Any oysters from TX1 should be discarded. Since there is not a single distributor or firm associated with the recall, review the tags and make sure the growing area is NOT TX-1 with a date between Nov.17 to Dec. 7.

Consuming raw, lightly cooked or undercooked oysters can have risk of illness. Some viruses that can be found in oysters may even survive the cooking process. Pregnant women, elderly people and people with compromised immune systems are at greater risks.

Anyone currently experiencing an oyster-related illness such as fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills and headache should seek medical attention. To report an oyster-related illness please contact your local health department. The number for the McDowell County Health Department is 828-652-6811.