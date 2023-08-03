It’s a record — more passengers utilized Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) during the month of June 2023 than in any other month in the airport’s history, exceeding 200,000 monthly passengers for the first time. Up 25% compared to June 2022, this remarkable number is another example of the extraordinary growth that continues to occur at AVL.

“This is a momentous milestone at Asheville Regional Airport,” said Lew Bleiweis, president and CEO. “Surpassing 200,000 passengers in a single month is significant, and preliminary indicators show that July’s passenger numbers will be even larger. I would like to thank each and every traveler who makes the choice to fly from AVL, and please know that we are working hard every day to keep up with this astounding growth.”

The continued double-digit percentage growth in passenger traffic month after month is a testament to the region’s growing popularity as a premier travel destination, as well as the region’s propensity for travel. The airport’s range of routes and airlines has played a pivotal role in catering to the region’s travel needs, connecting travelers to an extensive network of domestic and international destinations.

AVL is the third-busiest airport in the state of North Carolina, and recent Federal Aviation Administration reports show that AVL now ranks 101 out of 403 commercial service airports in the country by annual passenger volume.