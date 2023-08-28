FLETCHER — Fairgoers still have time to save money on admission to the 2023 N.C. Mountain State Fair with advance tickets. Discounted admission tickets are available online only at mountainfair.org.

“Planning ahead and buying tickets now is the best way to save money,” said fair manager Sean McKeon. “Once the fair begins on Sept. 8, you can still buy tickets online to save yourself some time when you get to the fair, but tickets will be regular price once the fair opens.”

Advance tickets are $9 for adults ages 13 to 64. Children ages 6 to 12 can get tickets for $5 in advance. Beginning Sept. 8, prices at the gate and online are $12 for adults, ages 13 to 64, and $7 for children, ages 6 to 12. The price for seniors, ages 65 and up, is $5 regardless of when purchased, and the fair is always free for children ages 5 and younger.

In addition to buying admission tickets in advance, fairgoers can save money by taking advantage of discounts on selected days. Opening day, Friday, Sept. 8, is Student Day with free admission for K-12 students until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, is “We CAN Fight Hunger Day” presented by Ingles and the N.C. Mountain State Fair. The donation of five canned goods earns a free admission. All donations will be collected and distributed by MANNA FoodBank. Friday, Sept. 15, is Senior Day and another Student Day. Admission is free until 6 p.m. for anyone 65 and older and K-12 students.

Tickets for rides at the fair are not available in advance this year. However, during the fair, hand stamps for unlimited rides (formerly wristbands) will be available every day. The cost is $35 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and $25 the other days of the fair.

The 2023 N.C. Mountain State Fair runs Sept. 8-17 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher. This year’s fair will showcase western North Carolina agriculture, including the people and products that make agriculture the state’s top industry. Rides, food and plenty of free entertainment will add to the fun. More information is available at mountainfair.org.