St. John's Episcopal in Marion celebrates Palm Sunday

On Sunday, Christians all over the world observed Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Palm Sunday is a Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. It commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem and it marks the first day of Holy Week. Congregations of various denominations all over the world celebrate Palm Sunday every year.

At St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marion, worshipers gathered at the Parish Hall on Sunday morning and had a brief opening liturgy. Then, they proceeded around the block on South Main Street, went around the church and arrived at the picnic shelter. There, the Rev. Erin Kirby, the new rector of St. John’s, led the parishioners in an outdoor service.

Other churches in McDowell County held similar Palm Sunday services and will continue to hold observances this week for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday and culminating with the Easter Sunday celebration.