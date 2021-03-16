Six more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday six more McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,835 positive cases. There have been 41,215 tests conducted, 36,284 negative results and 96 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 74 individuals in quarantine, 4,685 out of quarantine and 76 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 9.9%, according to a news release.

COVID-19 transmission continues throughout the county. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.

Vaccine supplies continue to be limited across the state. Health care workers, long-term Care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older and frontline essential workers can get their name on the wait list by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those on the wait list will receive a call when there’s a vaccine secured for them.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

First doses: 9,238

Second doses: 6,434