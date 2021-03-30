Six more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that six additional McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,885 positive cases. There have been 42,269 tests conducted, 37,309 negative results and 75 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 34 individuals in quarantine, 4,774 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 6.1%, according to a news release.

Protect yourself, your family and your community by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are a fast and efficient (drive-thru setup) way to get your vaccine. It’s just as easy to make your vaccination appointment. Call the McDowell County Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at 828-803-4552, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make your appointment today.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

• First doses: 11,501

• Second doses: 7,789

• Total doses administered: 19,290.

To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html