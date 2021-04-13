 Skip to main content
Six more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19
  Updated
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported six additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,941 positive cases. There have been 42,817 tests conducted, 37,846 negative results and 30 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 45 individuals in quarantine, 4,819 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.2%, according to a news release.

Upcoming vaccination clinic (no appointment needed): Thursday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 5182 U.S. 70 West in Marion. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.

McDowell County vaccine doses administered:

First doses: 13,248

Second doses: 9,698

Total doses administered: 22,946

Free COVID-19 Testing:

McDowell County Health Department; Monday, April 19, from 8:30-10 a.m.

To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.

