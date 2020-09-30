Six Marion Correctional staff members test positive for COVID-19

Six staff members at Marion Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19, local health officials said on Wednesday.
The Emergency Operations Center and Public Health will assist Marion Correctional with any operational or logistical needs that arise, according to a news release.
On Wednesday, 10 total additional cases were reported for McDowell, bringing the known total since the pandemic began to 950.
“The collaboration between agencies, businesses and the community are what makes McDowell County strong,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Seven months into this unprecedented pandemic, we continue to support each other and strive to keep each other healthy. Unfortunately, the end is not in sight and we must continue to stay focused. Community transmission continues to be widespread.”
There have been 13,327 people tested, 11,988 negative results and 389 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 105 individuals in quarantine, 817 out of quarantine and 28 deaths, according to a news release.
Health officials are pleased to report that the outbreak at Deer Park Health and Rehab has been officially declared over. In total 37 residents and 31 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Fourteen residents at Deer Park died due to COVID-19.
“The staff at Deer Park Health and Rehab exhibited bravery and resilience in the face of this unprecedented pandemic and their unwavering commitment won’t soon be forgotten,” said McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and friends of the patients who lost their lives to this disease.”
The outbreak at Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo remains stable. Two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive at this time.
Emergency Services and Public Health are offering assistance and coordination to Autumn Care of Marion with the COVID-19 outbreak. A total of three staff members and three residents at Autumn Care of Marion have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. The department continues to quarantine all positives for 10 days, per CDC recommendations. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8AM – 8PM, 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Oct. 2 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Oct. 5 from 9-11 a.m.
