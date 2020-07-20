Search continues at Lake James for missing swimmer
0 comments

Search continues at Lake James for missing swimmer

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Emergency personnel continue to search this morning for a missing swimmer at Lake James.

The swimmer went missing around 6:22 p.m. Sunday evening. The incident occurred near the Big Island on Lake James. Personnel from multiple departments, including divers from McDowell Rescue, have been on the scene since last night, according to a news release.

The search was suspended at 11 p.m. Sunday and resumed at 8 a.m. this morning. The command post is located at the Black Bear Access Area off Lake James Road in Marion.

McDowell Emergency Management Director William Kehler told The McDowell News that Caldwell County Emergency Management, Burke County Rescue and Henderson County Rescue are assisting with the search. N.C. Wildlife and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are the main investigating agencies. This is a developing situation, according to the news release.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics