Santa's helpers: Rotary Club of Marion does Christmas party for kids differently this year

“It was a great morning,” said Club President Alpo Portelli. “I certainly appreciate everyone who came out this morning.”

Portelli commended the work of Rotarian Steve Jones, who leads this special event.

“At Glenwood, we were able to meet with one child at a time and we were spread out in a large room,” said Rotarian Nancy Spencer. “We were still able to make it a special event. Each child was so sweet and grateful, and each were told by the school counselor that they were chosen by their teacher because they were special and worked so hard this year.

“The basketball is still the biggest hit with the kids. One child wanted to pick out something to give Steve Hunter and I. The kids wanted to pick out something for a brother and sister also. I felt the same warm feeling I have always felt: the joy of Christmas, the excitement in children's face, and the gratitude of the staff."

Spencer said she is so thankful to Steve Jones for working so hard this year to make this tradition happen.

“Rotarian Steve Pierce worked it out perfectly and thank you Alpo for being the right president at this time,” she added.