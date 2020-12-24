Santa's helpers: Rotary Club of Marion does Christmas party for kids differently this year

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the Rotary Club of Marion brought some much needed Christmas joy to children all over McDowell County, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
For many years, the Rotary Club has hosted an annual Christmas party at the Marion Community Building for deserving children from all over McDowell. This party is a joyous occasion when children gather with Rotarians and enjoy a big lunch. Santa Claus is always a special guest, and he will ride up to the Community Building on a Marion fire truck. Children and Rotarians gather around the piano and sing Christmas songs. Then, members of the club would give the children large containers filled with Christmas toys, goodies and stocking stuffers. It is a truly special event for the children, their teachers and the members of the Marion Rotary Club alike.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, such large gatherings are not possible now. The Rotary Club of Marion itself is holding its regular meetings on a Zoom virtual format.
Rotarians rose to the challenge of holding the annual Christmas party in a different way. The idea was to bring the party to the children rather than having them come to the Community Building.
On the morning of Thursday, Dec. 10, the members of the Rotary Club gathered at the Municipal Event Center where 56 containers were filled with toys and goodies for the children. Then, these containers were loaded onto pickup trucks and SUVs, and Rotarians drove them to all eight elementary schools in McDowell County.
“It was a great morning,” said Club President Alpo Portelli. “I certainly appreciate everyone who came out this morning.”
Portelli commended the work of Rotarian Steve Jones, who leads this special event.
“At Glenwood, we were able to meet with one child at a time and we were spread out in a large room,” said Rotarian Nancy Spencer. “We were still able to make it a special event. Each child was so sweet and grateful, and each were told by the school counselor that they were chosen by their teacher because they were special and worked so hard this year.
“The basketball is still the biggest hit with the kids. One child wanted to pick out something to give Steve Hunter and I. The kids wanted to pick out something for a brother and sister also. I felt the same warm feeling I have always felt: the joy of Christmas, the excitement in children's face, and the gratitude of the staff."
Spencer said she is so thankful to Steve Jones for working so hard this year to make this tradition happen.
“Rotarian Steve Pierce worked it out perfectly and thank you Alpo for being the right president at this time,” she added.
At other schools, Rotarians brought the containers of toys to the teachers and administrators and the gifts were handed out later to the children.